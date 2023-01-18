Ketchup Market Revenue to Cross US$24.7 billion by 2027, Predicts IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The surging inclination of customers towards western lifestyles and the altering of food habits involving ketchup are set to drive the Global Ketchup Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Ketchup Market size is estimated to reach $24.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ketchup is a smooth sauce prepared principally from tomatoes and vinegar, utilized as a relish. Benzoic acid and sorbic acid are extensively utilized for food preservation. These chemical preserving agents are typically known as safe and may be included in ketchup. High-nucleotide yeast extract (prototype 1) was included in ketchup, tomato pasta sauce, minimized fat mayonnaise, and cheese spreads, and the flavor was evaluated utilizing a sensory panel. Owing to the absence of liquid egg and dairy constituents in ketchup, there is no straight link between microbial pathogens. Propionic acid is utilized as a chemical preserving agent and flavoring agent in different kinds of packaged foods. This is inclusive of cheese and baked goods like tortillas and bread.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Ketchup Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe Global Ketchup Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of ketchup involving benzoic acid as a preservative in the European region.

2. Global Ketchup Market growth is being driven by the soaring intake of Original Ketchup in Europe and North America which are the principal regions of ketchup intake involving benzoic acid as a preservative on the planet. However, excessive intake of store-purchased tomato ketchup may bring about diabetes and obesity owing to the chemical preserving agents in it and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Ketchup Market.

3. Global Ketchup Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Ketchup Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Ketchup Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Global Ketchup Market based on product type can be further segmented into Regular Ketchup and Flavored Ketchup. The Regular Ketchup Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Ketchup Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Global Ketchup Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into the Foodservice and Retail Sector. The Retail Sector Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Ketchup Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Global Ketchup Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ketchup Industry are -

1. Del Monte Foods, Inc

2. The Kraft Heinz Company

3. Conagra Brands, Inc.

4. Nestle India Ltd,

5. Bolton Group

