Party leader lauds progress in ties with RoK

VIETNAM, January 18 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng applauded the progress in the Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations while receiving Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Welcoming his guest’s official visit after the two countries’ recent upgrade of their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the host leader said bilateral relations had been developing on the basis of the long-standing links, many common interests, complementary strengths, and achievements over the last 30 years since their diplomatic ties were set up.

He recommended the countries maintain close coordination to develop cooperation more substantively and effectively, in which focus should be put on increasing high-level mutual visits and meetings to enhance mutual understanding, discuss major policies and orientations for relations, and step up connections between their ministries, sectors, and localities.

In terms of parliamentary diplomacy, they should build on the cooperation outcomes and share legislative experiences to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Korean enterprises and people in each other’s countries, he added.

The Party General Secretary expressed his belief that the visit by Speaker Kim would greatly contribute to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

For his part, Kim agreed with his host’s opinions about the enhancement of bilateral connections, expressing his delight at the fast development of the Việt Nam-RoK ties, especially the upgrade to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Việt Nam-RoK relationship is a model example in international relations, he opined.

He affirmed that the RoK attached importance to Việt Nam’s position in its new strategies and initiatives towards the region, including the RoK-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.

The Speaker also pledged continued dedication so that the two countries’ relations would grow unceasingly, strongly, and effectively in the next 30 years.

Concluding the meeting, the two leaders agreed on major orientations for promoting relations between their countries. — VNS