SEN. REVILLA GRACES THE INAUGURATION OF SOUTHERN TAGALOG REGIONAL HOSPITAL'S NEW BUILDING

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. led the inauguration of the new 4-story building at Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital (STRH) in Bacoor City.

The new structure was named after the late former Senator Ramon B. Revilla Sr. in remembrance of his generosity in donating a parcel of land where he envisioned to build a medical facility that would cater not only the residents of Bacoor City but would also serve the entire province of Cavite.

Revilla was joined by Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, together with Cavite 2nd District Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla, and Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

"Tiyak na tuwang-tuwa ang Daddy, saan man siya naroon dahil hindi nasayang ang donasyon niyang lupa at patuloy pa itong lumalago at gumaganda pati ang serbisyo", Sen. Bong Revilla said.

The lawmaker further said that their family will continue to support the improvement of Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital until it becomes one of the leading medical facilities in the country.

He said that apart from the initial budget given for the construction of STRH, P60 million was appropriated for the expansion of facilities and another P110 million for additional hospital equipment, totaling to P170 million.

Included in the expansion and upgrade are the following equipment: MRI, Dialysis Machine, C-ARM X-ray, Ultrasound Machine, Cardiotocogram Machine/Fetal Monitor, Infant Incubators, 2D Echo, Echocardiography table, Cardia Monitor with Central Monitor System, Anesthesia Machine with Cardiac Monitor and Capnograph, Defibrillators with adult and pediatrics paddles, Electrocardiogram Machines, Suction Machines, IV Infusion Pumps, Syringe Pumps at Service/Transport Vehicles.

"Dahil sa mga bagong kagamitan ay mas makapagbibigay ng maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga doktor at nurses, lalo na sa dialysis dahil magkakaroon na ng dialysis center", the solon further said.

Revilla shared that the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the country's healthcare system pushed him to find ways that would help improve and upgrade STRH and its capability to deliver health services.

In closing, the veteran lingkod-bayan remarked that he hopes that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and the DOH will further improve and increase the capability of the said hospital.