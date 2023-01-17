RUSSIA, January 17 - Denis Manturov’s meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pyotr Parkhomchik

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pyotr Parkhomchik. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Rogozhnik. The officials discussed current matters related to bilateral trade and industrial cooperation.

In particular, they focused on bilateral trade, which showed positive trends in 2022.

“The Republic of Belarus is among Russia’s top five trade partners and is the leader within the CIS. Russia for its part traditionally ranks first among Belarus’ trade partners,” Denis Manturov stressed.

Russian exports have surged in light industry, the chemical industry and the building materials industry.