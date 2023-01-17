Saskatchewan's Labour Force is Strong, Resilient and Ready for the Future

CANADA, January 17 - Released on January 17, 2023

Annual Labour Force Figures Show Second Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Provinces, Second Largest Employment Increase in 45 Years

Saskatchewan had 576,800 people employed in 2022, an increase of 18,600 or 3.3 per cent from 2021, the second largest percentage increase since records began in 1976.

The province is on track to reach its goal of 100,000 new jobs by the end of 2030.

"Saskatchewan's economy and labour market have shown considerable strength and resilience to national and international economic headwinds thanks to significant private investments, low cost of living and one of the best business environments in the country," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "As the province looks to the future, our government will ensure a stable and sustainable economy for both job seekers and job creators as we continue to reach our growth plan goals."

The provincial labour market is more strongly engaged compared to other provinces, with the second highest labour force participation rate (proportion of the working age population participating in the labour force) at 67.2 per cent, and the second highest employment rate (proportion of the working-age population that is employed) at 64.1 per cent. Saskatchewan's unemployment rate also remains low at 4.6 per cent and is well below the national average of 5.3 per cent.

Full-time employment increased to 471,200 in 2022 with four per cent more people working in full time jobs compared to 2021.

Accommodation and food services increased 3,900, along with the information, culture, and recreation sector increasing 2,900. Regionally, the largest employment gains were in the Saskatoon, Regina and Yorkton-Melville areas.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment increased by 4,800 to an all-time high of 63,000, an increase of 8.2 per cent from 2021. Employment for off-reserve Indigenous youth (aged 15-24) also reached an all-time high of 11,500, up 1,500 or 15 per cent from 2021.

In 2022, Saskatchewan also recorded all-time highs in the working-age population aged 15 and older and female employment.

Saskatchewan has seen strong growth in several other key economic indicators in recent months. The province has led the nation in October 2022 manufacturing sales, with a 7.4 per cent increase compared to the previous month. October 2022 also saw a nine per cent increase in retail trade, a 46.7 per cent jump in wholesale trade, and a 39.3 per cent increase in building construction, compared to October 2021.

Just recently, Saskatchewan's merchandise exports increased by 44.5 per cent to more than $5 billion in November 2022 when compared to 2021 - the second highest increase among provinces.

