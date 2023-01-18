DOH to participate in Red Hill open house

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will participate in an open house Thursday, January 19, regarding the ongoing effort to defuel and close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).

The open house will be at the O‛ahu Veterans Center at 1298 Kukila Street from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. DOH will provide updates on its Emergency Order requiring the Navy to safely defuel and close RHBFSF. DOH will also share information on plans for long-term drinking water and environmental monitoring.

DOH will not participate in the town hall on Wednesday, January 18 regarding the 2023 Proposed Administrative Consent Order (Consent Order) for the defueling and closure of the RHBFSF because DOH is not a party to the Consent Order.

DOH chose not to join in the Consent Order and risk relinquishing authority to enforce its own Emergency Order. Instead, DOH will continue to protect the people and natural resources of Hawai‛i by aggressively pursuing the Emergency Order.

The Consent Order is a proposed settlement involving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of the Navy (Navy), and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

Visit the DOH Red Hill Water Information webpage at https://health.hawaii.gov/about/red-hill-water-information/ for Emergency Order Updates and related environmental test results.

