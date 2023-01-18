Submit Release
Sonsray Prepares for CASE CE's Groundbreaker Roadshow

Sonsray, the largest CASE Construction Equipment distributor in the Western United States, will be amongst 7 stops in CASE CE's Groundbreaker Roadshow celebrating the launch of the CASE Minotaur DL550 compact dozer loader—a first-of-its-kind machine and an all-new equipment category launched in 2022.

The tour will make its way to the first Sonsray store on January 24 in Reno, Nevada and proceed to Sacramento, CA on January 25, Los Angeles on January 27, Las Vegas, Nevada on January 31, Phoenix, AZ on February 2, Portland, OR on February 8, and have its final stop in Auburn, WA on February 9. The events will take place from 10 AM to 3 PM each day.

Attendees of the Groundbreaker Roadshow will get to see the Minotaur in action and will have the opportunity to operate the machine. Food will also be provided.

To view the full schedule, RSVP and/or sign a waiver for those interested in operating the machine, please visit this page.

About Sonsray

Sonsray was founded in 2012 and is the largest CASE Construction Equipment distributor in the Western United States with 15 locations throughout Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Sonsray carries the complete line of CASE Construction Equipment in addition to Tiger Mowers, Okada demolition hammers, BOMAG and a wide variety of ground engaging tools and attachments.

www.sonsraymachinery.com

Sonsray services 5 industries: Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Rental Transportation and Rental Construction with many stores located throughout the United States.

www.sonsray.com

