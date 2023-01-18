Local Dental Office Downtown Dental Joins the Boys and Girls Clubs in the War Against Illiteracy!

Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Don Mungcal joined the Boys and Girls Clubs in their area to attack illiteracy. According to Reading is Fundamental, there is a literacy crisis in America today with twenty-five million children in the U.S. who cannot read proficiently (analysis of NAEP—National Assessment of Educational Progress—test scores).

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 17, 2023

Dr. Mungcal, having served his community for many years, was quoted as saying, "This is an outrage! Only someone who doesn't care about this city and our children would keep this quiet. Something should be done about this!"

During a special leadership event held in Florida, several business owners joined forces and decided to band together to do something about this.

They started by sending over 1,000 books to Boys and Girls Clubs in their communities. The mission of Boys and Girls Clubs is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens, especially those in need. These leaders support the vision of this national network of world-class clubs putting hope and safety within reach of every young person, and putting them on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, learning good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

Reading is a cornerstone skill for our youth!

Dr. Mungcal said, "We want to do our part. And we want everyone in this city to know about this program and support it. Boys and Girls Clubs are leading the way in showing us that something can be done about it; something can be done about illiteracy by everyone pitching in." and further stated "I believe that children and young adults who are shown what's possible through literature can achieve their dreams. What's more, receiving the gift of reading really makes them happy and ignites their imagination. I love making giving them this opportunity."

About the Doctor Mungcal:

Dr. Don Mungcal is a native of the Los Angeles area and loves serving his neighbor's dental

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/1/prweb19117240.htm