PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.76, ROAA of 1.29% and ROATCE of 15.95% For 4Q2022

4Q22 annualized linked-quarter loans grew 19.2%, while deposits grew 15.1%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.76 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.71 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, an increase of 2.9 percent. Net income per diluted common share was $7.17 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $6.75 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, an increase of 6.2 percent.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) net interest income for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021 was approximately $72,000 and $15.1 million, respectively. PPP net interest income for the years ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021 was $15.6 million and $81.4 million, respectively. PPP net interest income had minimal impact on diluted earnings per common share for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022 and a $0.15 impact to diluted earnings per common share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to impacts of $0.15 and $0.79 for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.

"Overall, I am very pleased with our operating performance in 2022," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Our core banking business continues to produce outsized growth as we capitalize on vulnerabilities at the larger banks. With a macro environment dominated by rapidly rising short-term interest rates and a very volatile yield curve, maintaining a fortress balance sheet became even more important. Throughout 2022, in addition to protecting tangible book value per common share our credit metrics remained strong and, though there are many economic uncertainties, we remain cautiously optimistic going into 2023. Additionally, even though the competitive pressures to maintain and grow deposits intensified, we were able to grow deposits by 11.7 percent during 2022, which, along with the excess liquidity we had on our balance sheet going into the year, allowed us to fund 24.0 percent loan growth for the year. Perhaps most importantly, we continue to win the war for talent having hired a record 147 revenue producers to our firm in 2022, compared to 119 in 2021. All in all, 2022 was a successful year.

"We believe the operating environment for banks in 2023 will also be challenging. The outlook for the macro environment in 2023 is uncertain at best. Nevertheless, we operate in some of the best banking markets in the country with an organic growth model that we believe further differentiates itself in times such as these. As we enter 2023, we will direct our efforts toward both strong profitability and earnings growth. Our senior leadership and associates are all in and stand ready to meet the challenges ahead."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

Total assets at Dec. 31, 2022 were $42.0 billion, an increase of approximately $3.5 billion from Dec. 31, 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 9.1 percent. A further analysis of select balance sheet trends follows:

Balances at Linked-Quarter

Annualized

% Change Balances at Year-over-Year

% Change (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Loans $ 29,041,605 $ 27,711,694 19.2 % $ 23,414,262 24.0 % Less: PPP loans 7,967 10,723 (102.8 )% 371,118 (97.9 )% Loans excluding PPP loans 29,033,638 27,700,971 19.2 % 23,043,144 26.0 % Securities and other interest-earning assets 8,123,259 8,706,453 (26.8 )% 11,046,895 (26.5 )% Total interest-earning assets excluding PPP loans $ 37,156,897 $ 36,407,424 8.2 % $ 34,090,039 9.0 % Core deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,812,744 10,567,873 (28.6 )% 10,461,071 (6.2 )% Interest-bearing core deposits(1) 21,488,333 20,180,944 25.9 % 18,855,840 14.0 % Noncore deposits and other funding(2) 4,743,562 4,444,868 26.9 % 3,452,034 37.4 % Total funding $ 36,044,639 $ 35,193,685 9.7 % $ 32,768,945 10.0 %

(1): Interest-bearing core deposits are interest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, time deposits less than $250,000 and reciprocating time and money market deposits issued through the IntraFi Network. (2): Noncore deposits and other funding consists of time deposits greater than $250,000, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, public funds, brokered deposits, FHLB advances and subordinated debt.

"I am pleased to report that end-of-period loans grew $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter," Turner said. "Importantly, our deposit base also increased by $1.3 billion during the fourth quarter. We experienced a $755 million reduction in noninterest-bearing account balances during the fourth quarter of 2022 as depositors accelerated their desire for higher yields. Our relationship managers are tightly focused on both deposit acquisition and retention, and are armed with a number of specialized deposit products, including what we believe is a "best-in-class" treasury suite, that should allow us to meet our targets for both volumes and mix in 2023."

PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE (PPNR) GROWTH:

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 were $199.7 million, an increase of 18.1 percent from the $169.1 million recognized in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Three months ended Year ended Dec. 31 Dec. 31 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change Revenues: Net interest income $ 319,460 $ 238,763 33.8 % $ 1,129,293 $ 932,401 21.1 % Noninterest income 82,321 100,723 (18.3 ) % 416,124 395,734 5.2 % Total revenues 401,781 339,486 18.3 % 1,545,417 1,328,135 16.4 % Noninterest expense 202,047 170,417 18.6 % 779,999 660,104 18.2 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) 199,734 169,069 18.1 % 765,418 668,031 14.6 % Adjustments: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (393 ) NM (156 ) (759 ) NM ORE expense (benefit) 179 37 NM 280 (712 ) NM Adjusted PPNR $ 199,913 $ 168,713 18.5 % $ 765,542 $ 666,560 14.8 %

Revenue per fully diluted common share was $5.27 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $5.40 for the third quarter of 2022 and $4.47 for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 17.9 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 was $319.5 million, compared to $305.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $238.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a year-over-year growth rate of 33.8 percent. Revenues from PPP loans approximated $72,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $755,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and $15.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. At Dec. 31, 2022, remaining unamortized fees for PPP loans were approximately $250,000. Included in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $1.3 million of discount accretion recognized in the third quarter of 2022 and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. There remains $3.3 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 was $82.3 million, compared to $104.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $100.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a year-over-year decline of 18.3 percent. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $19.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $19.3 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 4.5 percent. Service charges on deposit accounts were $11.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 and $12.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Service charge revenues were negatively impacted by changes to the firm's insufficient funds and overdraft programs implemented during the third quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, mortgage loans sold resulted in a net $65,000 loss primarily due to reduction in the volume of mortgage loan pipelines and the resulting reduction in the pipeline's market valuation of approximately $966,000. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $21.0 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, down from $41.3 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 and $30.8 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, a year-over-year decline of 31.9 percent for the quarter. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $145.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, a 19.0 percent increase over 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, BHG accelerated its strategy of retaining more loans on its balance sheet, which was aided by expanding its liquidity platform through the establishment of three new borrowing facilities. These facilities, which are secured by loans on BHG's balance sheet, represent incremental funding sources to BHG. At Dec. 31, 2022, BHG had fully drawn on one of these funding sources, a $500 million facility from a U.S. asset manager which carried an annualized interest rate of 7.95 percent. As a result of drawing on this facility, BHG elected to place fewer loans though its auction platform in the fourth quarter than was previously planned at the beginning of the quarter. This compares to $446 million in fundings through its securitization platform in the third quarter of 2022. Loans sold to BHG's community bank partners were approximately $600 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to approximately $555 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $375 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan originations decreased to $1.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.17 billion in the third quarter of 2022, its all-time quarterly high for originations. Originations decreased in the fourth quarter primarily due to BHG electing to tighten its underwriting and thus increase the quality of its originations. BHG increased its reserves for on-balance sheet loan losses to $146.9 million, or 4.59 percent of loans held for investment at Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 3.53 percent at Sept. 30, 2022. BHG also increased its accrual for losses attributable to loan substitutions and prepayments for loans previously sold through its community bank auction platform to $313.9 million, or 5.66 percent of the loans that have been previously sold and were unpaid, at Dec. 31, 2022 compared to 5.28 percent at Sept. 30, 2022. Other noninterest income was $30.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $31.8 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 and $33.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, a year-over-year decline of 9.6 percent. Fourth quarter 2022 gains from market valuation adjustments in other equity investments were $1.5 million, compared to $725,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 was $202.0 million, compared to $199.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $170.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 18.6 percent. Salaries and employee benefits were $131.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $110.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 19.8 percent. Increase in headcount contributed to the growth in compensation. Total full-time equivalent associates amounted to 3,241.5 associates at Dec. 31, 2022, compared to 2,841.0 full-time equivalent associates at Dec. 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase in headcount of 14.1 percent. Costs related to the firm's incentive plans were $28.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $30.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The reduction in incentive costs in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the third quarter was caused by the fact that the firm did not achieve its fourth quarter PPNR targets under its annual cash incentive plan. Thus, the costs associated with the annual cash incentive award was reduced in the fourth quarter. This reduction was offset by increased headcount. Additionally, a significant portion of the firm's leadership team members' equity compensation is performance-based. After evaluation of the impact of the company's performance in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the company's full year performance against the performance metrics applicable to these performance-based equity awards, it was determined that a smaller accrual was required in the fourth quarter than the company had recorded in each of the first three quarters of 2022. Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $70.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $60.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 16.4 percent.



"Our fourth quarter 2022 PPNR results decreased by 5.5 percent from the third quarter, while full year 2022 PPNR results exceeded 2021 results by 14.6 percent," said Harold R. Carpenter, Pinnacle's chief financial officer. "Loan growth, as well as the impact of the rising short-term rate environment, contributed to an increase of $13.7 million in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022. As to BHG, we anticipated a reduction in its fourth quarter results. Further impacting its fourth quarter results was the successful closing of three new funding sources, showcasing BHG's unique access to liquidity at a time when many asset generators are struggling to fund their growth. BHG's decision to tap into one of these funding sources contributed to fewer loans being placed on the auction platform than was originally anticipated resulting in reduced fourth quarter BHG revenues. However, by electing to hold more loans on BHG's balance sheet, this should support increased net interest income to BHG in the future.

"Total revenues increased by approximately $217.3 million between 2022 and 2021, again primarily due to loan growth and the impact of the rising short-term rate environment; however, this increase was negatively impacted by approximately $65.9 million in reduced PPP revenues in 2022 compared to 2021 and rising deposit costs. Thus, excluding PPP revenues of $15.6 million and $81.4 million, from 2022 and 2021, respectively, total revenues were up approximately 22.7 percent between the two periods. Total expenses increased by $119.9 million between 2022 and 2021, primarily due to the increased personnel costs associated with the net addition of approximately 400 associates during 2022.

"Obviously, increased wages and inflation will have a bearing on our expense run rates as we enter 2023. We have built another strong hiring plan for 2023, but we will retain the flexibility to reduce this hiring plan at any time during the year should our leadership deem it necessary. Another item that is impactful to our compensation expense is our incentive burden which would be lower should our results not achieve our 2023 cash incentive plan targets. As many investors are aware, our annual cash incentive awards are always subject to the achievement of predetermined EPS targets. Also, we have several projects and events slated for 2023 which, we could postpone or cancel to reduce our non-compensation cost for this year. We will be closely monitoring our costs and believe we have sufficient flexibility to reduce our noninterest expense run rates at any time should revenues to support these investments not materialize."

PROFITABILITY AND SOUNDNESS:

Three months ended Year ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.47 % 2.96 % 3.29 % 3.02 % Efficiency ratio 50.29 % 48.53 % 50.20 % 50.47 % 49.70 % Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Return on average tangible common equity (TCE) 15.95 % 17.40 % 16.13 % 16.65 % 16.88 %

As of Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Stockholder's equity to total assets 13.2 % 13.0 % 13.8 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.8 % Book value per common share $ 69.35 $ 67.07 $ 66.89 Tangible book value per common share $ 44.74 $ 42.44 $ 42.55 Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (1) 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.14 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (2) 2.40 % 2.60 % 4.10 % Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.14 %

(1): Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarterly net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter. (2): Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses.

Net interest margin was 3.60 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.47 percent for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.96 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 was 3.29 percent, compared to 3.02 percent for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Provision for credit losses was $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs were $11.7 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $11.0 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 and $8.1 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 0.17 percent.

Nonperforming assets were $46.1 million at Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $41.9 million at Sept. 30, 2022 and $40.1 million at Dec. 31, 2021, up 14.9 percent over the same quarter last year. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at Dec. 31, 2022 was 788.8 percent, compared to 844.5 percent at Sept. 30, 2022 and 833.8 percent at Dec. 31, 2021.

Classified assets were $104.2 million at Dec. 31, 2022, compared to $107.9 million at Sept. 30, 2022 and $151.3 million at Dec. 31, 2021, down 31.1 percent over the same quarter last year.

"We were pleased that our net interest margin increased by approximately 13 basis points during the fourth quarter," Carpenter said. "The growth of our net interest margin slowed from the prior quarter, primarily due to increased deposit costs of 74 basis points in the quarter as depositors increasingly sought a higher return for their deposit dollars and competition for deposits remained fierce. We were also pleased that our tangible book value per common share increased in the fourth quarter to $44.74 at Dec. 31, 2022.

"As to credit metrics, they were consistent with the prior quarter's results and we believe they remain strong in comparison to historical results. Thus, we enter 2023 from a position of strength should any negative trends materialize. We believe we have some of the most experienced relationship managers and credit officers in our markets and, as a result, believe this experience and their long-tenured relationships translate into client selection practices that result in a borrower base that is better able to weather these challenging economic conditions."

BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES DIVIDENDS AND AUTHORIZES SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN

On Jan. 17, 2023, Pinnacle Financial's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share to be paid on Feb. 24, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 3, 2023. Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of approximately $3.8 million, or $16.88 per share (or $0.422 per depositary share), on Pinnacle Financial's 6.75 percent Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 14, 2023. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to both preferred and common shareholders will be subject to the approval of Pinnacle's Board of Directors.

The firm also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $125 million of the Company's common stock to commence upon expiration of its existing share repurchase program that is set to expire on March 31, 2023. Repurchases of the Company's common stock will be made in accordance with applicable laws and may be made at management's discretion from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The board authorized the repurchase program to remain in effect through March 31, 2024, unless the entire repurchase amount has been acquired before that date.

The share repurchase program may be extended, modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The actual timing, number and value of the shares to be purchased under the program will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, the Company's ongoing capital planning considerations, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and compliance with the terms of the Company's outstanding indebtedness.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 268,649 $ 168,010 $ 188,287 Restricted cash 31,447 18,636 82,505 Interest-bearing due from banks 877,286 1,616,878 3,830,747 Cash and cash equivalents 1,177,382 1,803,524 4,101,539 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 513,276 528,999 1,000,000 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,558,870 3,542,601 4,914,194 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $2.7 billion, $2.5 billion, and $1.2 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.6 million, $1.6 million and $161 at Dec. 31, 2022, Sept. 30, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively) 3,079,050 2,938,417 1,155,958 Consumer loans held-for-sale 42,237 45,509 45,806 Commercial loans held-for-sale 21,093 15,413 17,685 Loans 29,041,605 27,711,694 23,414,262 Less allowance for credit losses (300,665 ) (288,088 ) (263,233 ) Loans, net 28,740,940 27,423,606 23,151,029 Premises and equipment, net 327,885 320,273 288,182 Equity method investment 443,185 425,892 360,833 Accrued interest receivable 161,182 110,170 98,813 Goodwill 1,846,973 1,846,466 1,819,811 Core deposits and other intangible assets 34,555 35,666 33,819 Other real estate owned 7,952 7,787 8,537 Other assets 2,015,441 1,955,795 1,473,193 Total assets $ 41,970,021 $ 41,000,118 $ 38,469,399 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 9,812,744 $ 10,567,873 $ 10,461,071 Interest-bearing 7,884,605 7,549,510 6,530,015 Savings and money market accounts 13,774,534 12,712,809 12,179,663 Time 3,489,355 2,859,857 2,133,784 Total deposits 34,961,238 33,690,049 31,304,533 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 194,910 190,554 152,559 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 464,436 889,248 888,681 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,055 423,834 423,172 Accrued interest payable 19,478 10,202 12,504 Other liabilities 386,512 454,119 377,343 Total liabilities 36,450,629 35,658,006 33,158,792 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2022, Sept. 30, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.5 million, 76.4 million and 76.1 million shares issued and outstanding at Dec. 31, 2022, Sept. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively 76,454 76,413 76,143 Additional paid-in capital 3,074,867 3,066,527 3,045,802 Retained earnings 2,341,706 2,224,736 1,864,350 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (190,761 ) (242,690 ) 107,186 Total stockholders' equity 5,519,392 5,342,112 5,310,607 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,970,021 $ 41,000,118 $ 38,469,399 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 387,328 $ 315,935 $ 230,026 $ 1,182,492 $ 924,043 Securities Taxable 25,086 18,204 9,696 67,063 34,769 Tax-exempt 22,770 21,408 16,931 81,522 64,848 Federal funds sold and other 15,994 16,217 2,540 42,858 7,554 Total interest income 451,178 371,764 259,193 1,373,935 1,031,214 Interest expense: Deposits 120,499 55,189 10,648 204,119 54,116 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 474 182 54 794 239 FHLB advances and other borrowings 10,745 10,609 9,728 39,729 44,458 Total interest expense 131,718 65,980 20,430 244,642 98,813 Net interest income 319,460 305,784 238,763 1,129,293 932,401 Provision for credit losses 24,805 27,493 2,675 67,925 16,126 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 294,655 278,291 236,088 1,061,368 916,275 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 11,123 10,906 12,663 44,675 41,311 Investment services 11,765 10,780 11,081 46,441 37,917 Insurance sales commissions 2,668 2,928 2,328 12,186 10,516 Gains (losses) on mortgage loans sold, net (65 ) 1,117 4,244 7,268 32,424 Investment gains on sales, net — 217 393 156 759 Trust fees 5,767 5,706 5,926 23,511 20,724 Income from equity method investment 21,005 41,341 30,844 145,466 122,274 Other noninterest income 30,058 31,810 33,244 136,421 129,809 Total noninterest income 82,321 104,805 100,723 416,124 395,734 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 131,802 129,910 110,048 510,175 436,006 Equipment and occupancy 29,329 27,886 24,997 109,672 95,250 Other real estate, net 179 (90 ) 37 280 (712 ) Marketing and other business development 7,579 4,958 4,562 21,073 12,888 Postage and supplies 2,682 2,795 2,191 10,168 8,195 Amortization of intangibles 1,937 1,951 2,057 7,810 8,518 Other noninterest expense 28,539 31,843 26,525 120,821 99,959 Total noninterest expense 202,047 199,253 170,417 779,999 660,104 Income before income taxes 174,929 183,843 166,394 697,493 651,905 Income tax expense 37,082 35,185 32,866 136,751 124,582 Net income 137,847 148,658 133,528 560,742 527,323 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (15,192 ) (15,192 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,049 $ 144,860 $ 129,730 $ 545,550 $ 512,131 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.77 $ 1.91 $ 1.72 $ 7.20 $ 6.79 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.76 $ 1.91 $ 1.71 $ 7.17 $ 6.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 75,771,828 75,761,930 75,523,052 75,735,404 75,468,339 Diluted 76,198,411 75,979,056 76,024,700 76,133,865 75,927,147 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands) Preferred

Stock

Amount Common Stock Additional Paid-

in Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated Other

Comp. Income

(Loss), net Total

Shareholders'

Equity Shares Amounts Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 217,126 75,850 $ 75,850 $ 3,028,063 $ 1,407,723 $ 175,849 $ 4,904,611 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 45 45 956 — — 1,001 Preferred dividends paid ($67.52 per share) — — — — (15,192 ) — (15,192 ) Common dividends paid ($0.72 per share) — — — — (55,504 ) — (55,504 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 213 213 (213 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (53 ) (53 ) (4,078 ) — — (4,131 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to restricted stock unit (RSU) and performance stock unit (PSU) agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 88 88 (3,878 ) — — (3,790 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 24,952 — — 24,952 Net income — — — — 527,323 — 527,323 Other comprehensive loss — — — — — (68,663 ) (68,663 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 217,126 76,143 $ 76,143 $ 3,045,802 $ 1,864,350 $ 107,186 $ 5,310,607 Exercise of employee common stock options & related tax benefits — 16 16 312 — — 328 Preferred dividends paid ($67.52 per share) — — — — (15,192 ) — (15,192 ) Common dividends paid ($0.88 per share) — — — — (68,194 ) — (68,194 ) Issuance of restricted common shares, net of forfeitures — 203 203 (203 ) — — — Restricted shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — (51 ) (51 ) (4,991 ) — — (5,042 ) Issuance of common stock pursuant to RSU and PSU agreements, net of shares withheld for taxes & related tax benefits — 143 143 (5,605 ) — — (5,462 ) Compensation expense for restricted shares & performance stock units — — — 39,552 — — 39,552 Net income — — — — 560,742 — 560,742 Other comprehensive loss — — — — — (297,947 ) (297,947 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 217,126 76,454 $ 76,454 $ 3,074,867 $ 2,341,706 $ (190,761 ) $ 5,519,392

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) December September June March December September 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 10,233,395 9,738,271 9,244,708 8,213,204 7,703,428 7,079,431 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 3,587,257 3,426,271 3,243,018 3,124,275 3,048,822 2,954,519 Commercial real estate - investment loans 5,277,454 5,122,127 4,909,598 4,707,761 4,607,048 4,597,736 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 1,265,165 1,042,854 951,998 718,822 614,656 621,471 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 4,435,046 4,271,913 4,047,051 3,813,252 3,680,684 3,540,439 Construction and land development loans 3,679,498 3,548,970 3,386,866 3,277,029 2,903,017 3,096,961 Consumer and other loans 555,823 550,565 498,757 487,499 485,489 459,182 Paycheck protection program loans 7,967 10,723 51,100 157,180 371,118 708,722 Total loans 29,041,605 27,711,694 26,333,096 24,499,022 23,414,262 23,058,461 Allowance for credit losses (300,665 ) (288,088 ) (272,483 ) (261,618 ) (263,233 ) (268,635 ) Securities 6,637,920 6,481,018 6,553,893 6,136,109 6,070,152 5,623,890 Total assets 41,970,021 41,000,118 40,121,292 39,400,378 38,469,399 36,523,936 Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,812,744 10,567,873 11,058,198 10,986,194 10,461,071 9,809,691 Total deposits 34,961,238 33,690,049 32,595,303 32,295,814 31,304,533 29,369,807 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 194,910 190,554 199,585 219,530 152,559 148,240 FHLB advances 464,436 889,248 1,289,059 888,870 888,681 888,493 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 424,055 423,834 423,614 423,319 423,172 542,712 Total stockholders' equity 5,519,392 5,342,112 5,315,239 5,280,950 5,310,607 5,191,798 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 28,402,197 27,021,031 25,397,389 23,848,533 23,225,735 22,986,835 Securities 6,537,262 6,542,026 6,446,774 6,143,664 5,813,636 5,451,232 Federal funds sold and other 1,828,588 2,600,978 2,837,679 4,799,946 4,356,113 3,743,074 Total earning assets 36,768,047 36,164,035 34,681,842 34,792,143 33,395,484 32,181,141 Total assets 41,324,251 40,464,649 38,780,786 38,637,221 37,132,078 35,896,130 Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,486,233 10,926,069 10,803,439 10,478,403 10,240,393 9,247,382 Total deposits 34,177,281 33,108,415 31,484,100 31,538,985 30,034,026 28,739,871 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 199,610 215,646 216,846 179,869 141,781 164,837 FHLB advances 701,813 1,010,865 1,095,531 888,746 888,559 888,369 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 427,503 426,267 427,191 441,755 484,389 586,387 Total stockholders' equity 5,433,274 5,403,244 5,316,219 5,331,405 5,262,586 5,176,625 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 451,178 371,764 292,376 258,617 259,193 260,868 Interest expense 131,718 65,980 27,802 19,142 20,430 23,325 Net interest income 319,460 305,784 264,574 239,475 238,763 237,543 Provision for credit losses 24,805 27,493 12,907 2,720 2,675 3,382 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 294,655 278,291 251,667 236,755 236,088 234,161 Noninterest income 82,321 104,805 125,502 103,496 100,723 104,095 Noninterest expense 202,047 199,253 196,038 182,661 170,417 168,851 Income before taxes 174,929 183,843 181,131 157,590 166,394 169,405 Income tax expense 37,082 35,185 36,004 28,480 32,866 32,828 Net income 137,847 148,658 145,127 129,110 133,528 136,577 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,049 144,860 141,329 125,312 129,730 132,779 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.47 % Return on avg. equity (1) 9.79 % 10.64 % 10.66 % 9.53 % 9.78 % 10.18 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 10.20 % 11.08 % 11.12 % 9.94 % 10.20 % 10.62 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 15.95 % 17.40 % 17.62 % 15.63 % 16.13 % 16.98 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (15) 12.26 % 12.34 % 12.63 % 12.94 % 10.65 % 11.13 % Net interest margin (2) 3.60 % 3.47 % 3.17 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 3.03 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 20.49 % 25.53 % 32.17 % 30.18 % 29.67 % 30.47 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.30 % 1.09 % 1.08 % 1.15 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 1.94 % 1.95 % 2.03 % 1.92 % 1.82 % 1.87 % Efficiency ratio (4) 50.29 % 48.53 % 50.26 % 53.26 % 50.20 % 49.42 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 83.10 % 81.61 % 80.67 % 75.62 % 77.33 % 79.98 % Securities to total assets 15.82 % 15.81 % 16.34 % 15.57 % 15.78 % 15.40 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 28,402,197 $ 387,328 5.54 % $ 23,225,735 $ 230,026 4.04 % Securities Taxable 3,421,072 25,086 2.91 % 3,112,605 9,696 1.24 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,116,190 22,770 3.49 % 2,701,031 16,931 3.04 % Interest-bearing due from banks 1,117,468 10,626 3.77 % 3,481,902 1,402 0.16 % Resell agreements 521,787 3,432 2.61 % 706,522 598 0.34 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % Other 189,333 1,936 4.06 % 167,689 540 1.28 % Total interest-earning assets 36,768,047 $ 451,178 5.02 % 33,395,484 $ 259,193 3.20 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,881,597 1,854,963 Other nonearning assets 2,674,607 1,881,631 Total assets $ 41,324,251 $ 37,132,078 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 7,262,128 36,808 2.01 % 5,799,700 2,427 0.17 % Savings and money market 13,337,326 68,677 2.04 % 11,777,899 5,153 0.17 % Time 3,091,594 15,014 1.93 % 2,216,034 3,068 0.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,691,048 120,499 2.02 % 19,793,633 10,648 0.21 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 199,610 474 0.94 % 141,781 54 0.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 701,813 5,380 3.04 % 888,559 4,558 2.04 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 427,503 5,365 4.98 % 484,389 5,170 4.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 25,019,974 131,718 2.09 % 21,308,362 20,430 0.38 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,486,233 — — 10,240,393 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 35,506,207 $ 131,718 1.47 % 31,548,755 $ 20,430 0.26 % Other liabilities 384,770 320,737 Stockholders' equity 5,433,274 5,262,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,324,251 $ 37,132,078 Net interest income $ 319,460 $ 238,763 Net interest spread (3) 2.93 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (4) 3.60 % 2.96 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $14.1 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $10.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.55% compared to a net interest spread of 2.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/

Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 26,182,102 $ 1,182,492 4.62 % $ 23,060,949 $ 924,043 4.09 % Securities Taxable 3,405,346 67,063 1.97 % 2,711,044 34,769 1.28 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,013,505 81,522 3.26 % 2,534,653 64,848 3.09 % Interest-bearing due from banks 1,815,251 23,206 1.28 % 3,056,555 3,853 0.13 % Resell agreements 1,010,443 14,106 1.40 % 426,027 1,440 0.34 % Federal funds sold — — — % 9,964 — — % Other 181,824 5,546 3.05 % 160,066 2,261 1.41 % Total interest-earning assets 35,608,471 $ 1,373,935 3.98 % 31,959,258 $ 1,031,214 3.33 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,877,870 1,858,119 Other nonearning assets 2,324,564 1,875,255 Total assets $ 39,810,905 $ 35,692,632 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 6,737,026 63,549 0.94 % 5,578,632 9,887 0.18 % Savings and money market 12,695,974 112,218 0.88 % 11,437,779 22,823 0.20 % Time 2,478,629 28,352 1.14 % 2,682,315 21,406 0.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits 21,911,629 204,119 0.93 % 19,698,726 54,116 0.27 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 203,082 794 0.39 % 155,888 239 0.15 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 923,964 20,848 2.26 % 899,785 18,111 2.01 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 429,169 18,881 4.40 % 604,081 26,347 4.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 23,467,844 244,642 1.04 % 21,358,480 98,813 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 10,674,249 — — 8,910,349 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 34,142,093 $ 244,642 0.72 % 30,268,829 $ 98,813 0.33 % Other liabilities 297,409 314,650 Stockholders' equity 5,371,403 5,109,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,810,905 $ 35,692,632 Net interest income $ 1,129,293 $ 932,401 Net interest spread (3) 2.94 % 2.87 % Net interest margin (4) 3.29 % 3.02 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $43.0 million of taxable equivalent income for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the year ended December 31, 2022 would have been 3.26% compared to a net interest spread of 3.01% for the year ended December 31, 2021. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) December September June March December September 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 38,116 34,115 15,459 26,616 31,569 46,692 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 7,952 7,787 8,237 8,437 8,537 8,415 Total nonperforming assets $ 46,068 41,902 23,696 35,053 40,106 55,107 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 4,406 6,757 3,840 1,605 1,607 1,914 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5) $ 2,193 2,228 2,279 2,317 2,354 2,397 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 8,060 8,759 9,194 12,661 13,086 12,158 Net loan charge-offs $ 11,729 10,983 877 2,958 8,077 9,281 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 788.8 % 844.5 % 1,762.6 % 982.9 % 833.8 % 575.3 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Potential problem loans 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.60 % Allowance for credit losses 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.17 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.24 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (7) 2.4 % 2.6 % 2.9 % 3.6 % 4.1 % 5.6 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (6) 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Interest rates and yields: Loans 5.54 % 4.73 % 4.07 % 3.94 % 4.04 % 4.13 % Securities 3.19 % 2.66 % 2.29 % 2.12 % 2.08 % 2.04 % Total earning assets 5.02 % 4.20 % 3.49 % 3.11 % 3.20 % 3.32 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 1.40 % 0.66 % 0.23 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.17 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.94 % 0.34 % 0.15 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.14 % FHLB advances 3.04 % 2.26 % 1.92 % 2.04 % 2.04 % 2.04 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 4.98 % 4.51 % 4.04 % 4.00 % 4.23 % 4.45 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 % 0.75 % 0.34 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.30 % Capital and other ratios (7): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.2 % 13.0 % 13.2 % 13.4 % 13.8 % 14.2 % Common equity Tier one 10.0 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.9 % 10.5 % Tier one risk-based 10.5 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.2 % 11.7 % 11.3 % Total risk-based 12.4 % 12.6 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 13.8 % 14.0 % Leverage 9.7 % 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.7 % 9.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 8.5 % 8.8 % 9.0 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 11.7 % Tier one risk-based 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.4 % 11.9 % 11.7 % Total risk-based 11.6 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.6 % 12.5 % Leverage 10.1 % 10.1 % 9.9 % 9.6 % 9.9 % 9.7 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (18) 85.9 % 85.4 % 87.4 % 87.4 % 79.1 % 89.3 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (18) 249.6 % 244.0 % 250.2 % 243.7 % 234.1 % 252.4 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September June March December September 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Per share data: Earnings per common share – basic $ 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.72 1.76 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.71 1.76 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.71 1.75 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.70 1.75 Common dividends per share $ 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.18 0.18 Book value per common share at quarter end (8) $ 69.35 67.07 66.74 66.30 66.89 65.36 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (8) $ 44.74 42.44 42.08 41.65 42.55 40.98 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.47 4.50 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.46 4.50 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 73.40 81.10 72.31 92.08 95.50 94.08 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 87.81 87.66 91.42 110.41 104.72 98.00 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 70.74 68.68 68.56 90.46 90.20 83.84 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 25.35 25.33 25.19 26.72 28.21 28.14 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 25.60 26.23 26.44 28.53 28.99 29.23 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 23.11 24.76 24.75 25.63 27.42 28.00 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 134,514 181,139 239,736 270,793 352,342 347,664 Gross fees (9) $ 3,149 3,189 6,523 5,700 10,098 11,215 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 2.34 % 1.76 % 2.72 % 2.11 % 2.87 % 3.23 % Net gain (loss) on residential mortgage loans sold $ (65 ) 1,117 2,150 4,066 4,244 7,814 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (14) $ — 217 — (61 ) 393 — Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (10) $ 8,049,125 7,220,405 6,761,480 7,158,939 7,187,085 6,597,152 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 4,560,752 4,162,639 4,207,406 4,499,911 4,720,290 4,155,510 Core deposits (11) $ 31,301,077 30,748,817 30,011,444 30,398,683 29,316,911 27,170,367 Core deposits to total funding (11) 86.9 % 87.4 % 87.0 % 89.9 % 89.5 % 87.8 % Risk-weighted assets $ 36,216,901 35,281,315 33,366,074 31,170,258 29,349,534 27,945,624 Number of offices 123 120 119 119 118 117 Total core deposits per office $ 254,480 256,240 252,197 255,451 248,448 232,225 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 12,948 12,875 13,052 13,186 13,541 13,188 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 491.8 511.5 509.0 465.5 474.1 489.4 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 247.3 248.2 255.8 247.9 238.0 241.9 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 3,241.5 3,184.5 3,074.0 2,988.0 2,841.0 2,769.5 Associate retention rate (12) 93.8 % 93.6 % 93.3 % 93.1 % 93.4 % 93.4 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Year ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September December December December 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 319,460 305,784 238,763 1,129,293 932,401 Noninterest income 82,321 104,805 100,723 416,124 395,734 Total revenues 401,781 410,589 339,486 1,545,417 1,328,135 Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (217 ) (393 ) (156 ) (759 ) Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 401,781 410,372 339,093 1,545,261 1,327,376 Noninterest expense $ 202,047 199,253 170,417 779,999 660,104 Less: ORE expense (benefit) 179 (90 ) 37 280 (712 ) Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 201,868 199,343 170,380 779,719 660,816 Pre-tax income $ 174,929 183,843 166,394 697,493 651,905 Provision for credit losses 24,805 27,493 2,675 67,925 16,126 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 199,734 211,336 169,069 765,418 668,031 Adjustments noted above 179 (307 ) (356 ) 124 (1,471 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (13) $ 199,913 211,029 168,713 765,542 666,560 Noninterest income $ 82,321 104,805 100,723 416,124 395,734 Less: Adjustments as noted above — (217 ) (393 ) (156 ) (759 ) Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 82,321 104,588 100,330 415,968 394,975 Efficiency ratio (4) 50.29 % 48.53 % 50.20 % 50.47 % 49.70 % Adjustments as noted above (0.05 ) % 0.05 % 0.05 % (0.01 ) % 0.08 % Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) (4) 50.24 % 48.58 % 50.25 % 50.46 % 49.78 % Total average assets $ 41,324,251 40,464,649 37,132,078 39,810,905 35,692,632 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.05 % 1.11 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % (0.01 ) % (0.01 ) % — % Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 0.79 % 1.03 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 1.11 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 1.94 % 1.95 % 1.82 % 1.96 % 1.85 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % — % — % — % Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.94 % 1.95 % 1.82 % 1.96 % 1.85 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September June March December September 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 134,049 144,860 141,329 125,312 129,730 132,779 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (217 ) — 61 (393 ) — ORE expense (benefit) 179 (90 ) 86 105 37 (79 ) Tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) (47 ) 80 (22 ) (43 ) 93 21 Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 134,181 144,633 141,393 125,435 129,467 132,721 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.72 1.76 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — — — — (0.01 ) — Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) — — — — — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) — — — — — — Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 1.77 1.91 1.87 1.66 1.71 1.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.71 1.75 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — — — — (0.01 ) — Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) — — — — — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) — — — — — — Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 1.76 1.91 1.86 1.65 1.70 1.75 Revenue per diluted common share $ 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.47 4.50 Adjustments as noted above — — — — (0.01 ) — Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 5.27 5.40 5.14 4.52 4.46 4.50 Book value per common share at quarter end (8) $ 69.35 67.07 66.74 66.30 66.89 65.36 Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets (24.61 ) (24.63 ) (24.66 ) (24.65 ) (24.34 ) (24.38 ) Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (8) $ 44.74 42.44 42.08 41.65 42.55 40.98 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) PPP net interest income $ 72 755 4,060 10,690 15,131 20,420 Income tax expense at statutory rates (17) 19 197 1,061 2,794 3,955 5,338 Earnings attributable to PPP 53 558 2,999 7,896 11,176 15,082 Basic earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ — 0.01 0.04 0.10 0.15 0.20 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ — 0.01 0.04 0.10 0.15 0.20 Equity method investment (16) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 21,005 41,341 49,465 33,655 30,844 30,409 Funding cost to support investment 4,586 3,891 1,998 666 388 379 Pre-tax impact of BHG 16,419 37,450 47,467 32,989 30,456 30,030 Income tax expense at statutory rates (17) 4,292 9,789 12,408 8,623 7,961 7,850 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 12,127 27,661 35,059 24,366 22,495 22,180 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.16 0.37 0.46 0.32 0.30 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.16 0.36 0.46 0.32 0.30 0.29 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Year ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 2021 Net income available to common shareholders $ 545,550 512,131 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (156 ) (759 ) ORE expense (benefit) 280 (712 ) Tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) (32 ) 385 Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 545,642 511,045 Basic earnings per common share $ 7.20 6.79 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) — — Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 7.20 6.77 Diluted earnings per common share 7.17 6.75 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (benefit) — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (17) — — Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 7.17 6.73 Revenue per diluted common share $ 20.30 17.49 Adjustments as noted above — (0.01 ) Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 20.30 17.48 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) PPP net interest income 15,577 81,431 Income tax expense at statutory rates (17) 4,072 21,286 Earnings attributable to PPP $ 11,505 60,145 Basic earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ 0.15 0.80 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to PPP $ 0.15 0.79 Equity method investment (16) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 145,466 122,274 Funding cost to support investment 11,141 3,202 Pre-tax impact of BHG 134,325 119,072 Income tax expense at statutory rates (17) 35,113 31,125 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 99,212 87,947 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 1.31 1.17 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 1.30 1.16 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Year ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December September December December December 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average assets (1) 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % (0.01 ) % — % — % Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.38 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Tangible assets: Total assets $ 41,970,021 41,000,118 38,469,399 $ 41,970,021 38,469,399 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,819,811 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (34,555 ) (35,666 ) (33,819 ) (34,555 ) (33,819 ) Net tangible assets $ 40,088,493 39,117,986 36,615,769 $ 40,088,493 36,615,769 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 5,519,392 5,342,112 5,310,607 $ 5,519,392 5,310,607 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Total common stockholders' equity 5,302,266 5,124,986 5,093,481 5,302,266 5,093,481 Less: Goodwill (1,846,973 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,846,973 ) (1,819,811 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (34,555 ) (35,666 ) (33,819 ) (34,555 ) (33,819 ) Net tangible common equity $ 3,420,738 3,242,854 3,239,851 $ 3,420,738 3,239,851 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.53 % 8.29 % 8.85 % 8.53 % 8.85 % Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 41,324,251 40,464,649 37,132,078 $ 39,810,905 35,692,632 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,471 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,843,708 ) (1,819,811 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (35,126 ) (36,884 ) (35,152 ) (34,162 ) (38,308 ) Net average tangible assets $ 39,442,654 38,581,299 35,277,115 $ 37,933,035 33,834,513 Return on average assets (1) 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.35 % 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.51 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % — % — % — % Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.35 % 1.49 % 1.46 % 1.44 % 1.51 % Average tangible common equity: Average stockholders' equity $ 5,433,274 5,403,244 5,262,586 $ 5,371,403 5,109,153 Less: Average preferred equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Average common equity 5,216,148 5,186,118 5,045,460 5,154,277 4,892,027 Less: Average goodwill (1,846,471 ) (1,846,466 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,843,708 ) (1,819,811 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (35,126 ) (36,884 ) (35,152 ) (34,162 ) (38,308 ) Net average tangible common equity $ 3,334,551 3,302,768 3,190,497 $ 3,276,407 3,033,908 Return on average equity (1) 9.79 % 10.64 % 9.78 % 10.16 % 10.02 % Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Return on average common equity (1) 10.20 % 11.08 % 10.20 % 10.58 % 10.47 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 5.75 % 6.32 % 5.93 % 6.07 % 6.41 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.95 % 17.40 % 16.13 % 16.65 % 16.88 % Adjustments as noted above 0.01 % (0.03 ) % (0.03 ) % — % (0.04 ) % Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1) 15.96 % 17.37 % 16.10 % 16.65 % 16.84 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.12 % 1.04 % 1.12 % Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans — % — % 0.02 % — % 0.02 % Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.04 % 1.14 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

