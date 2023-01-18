Smith Relocates Its Guadalajara Office

The new location offers 30 percent more space and scenic views of the city

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of its sales office in Guadalajara, Mexico. Known as the "Silicon Valley of Mexico," Guadalajara hosts a booming technology sector and is home to many major component manufacturers.

Smith's new office space, located in the city's financial district, is 30 percent larger and offers a beautiful, panoramic view of Guadalajara. The state-of-the-art building complex features a central office tower as well as other conveniences, including a shopping mall, a hotel, a movie theater, and several restaurants.

"The new office is strategically located for our employees, as well as visiting colleagues and customers, to enjoy the numerous and convenient amenities, services, and parking available," said Renato Souza, Vice President of Business Development. "We look forward to even more opportunities for our team in Mexico to grow and thrive as we continue building our business across the region."

The new office address is:

Av Adolfo López Mateos 2405

Torre Corporativa Midtown, 19th Floor, Office 2

Italia Providencia

Guadalajara, JAL, MX 44648

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number seven among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

###

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, 17134302141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com

SOURCE Smith