Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on February 14, 2023

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart's investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 888-394-8218, conference code 4173985. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 323-994-2093, conference code 4173985.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

