JoshPele Magic Expands Global Team of Entertainers to Maximize the Amount of Satisfied Clients Worldwide

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - JoshPele Magic, one of the top magic agencies in the United States, has announced that it is expanding its global team of entertainers to maximize the amount of satisfied clients worldwide. After becoming one of the largest and most successful magic agencies in the country, JoshPele Magic has recently decided to expand its global outreach by accepting international magic entertainers into the agency. The agency will now be accepting and recruiting magicians from all over the world, which will allow it to provide entertainment services to clients in different countries outside of the United States.

"What started off as a one-magician agency has quickly expanded to a large team of magicians all across the United States. We're very excited to be able to bring talented individuals from different countries onto the JoshPele Magic team," stated Josh Schupak, founder of JoshPele Magic. "Seeing how far this magic agency has come since I founded it has been incredible. This recent expansion will allow us to grow our team by recruiting talented magicians from around the world, which will allow us finally be able to extend our entertainment services outside of the United States."

JoshPele Magic is an international magic agency that was founded in a college dorm room by the magician Josh Schupak in 2019. Since its development, JoshPele Magic has become one of the top magic agencies in the United States by consistently providing the excellent services of talented magicians to satisfied clients across the country. Now the agency has expanded into a team of highly skilled world-class magicians that perform and entertain all over the world.

For more information about JoshPele Magic or booking a magician, go to www.joshpelemagic.com.

Contact: Josh Schupak

Joshpelemagic@gmail.com

