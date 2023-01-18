Cymbiotika launches Arise, A New Digital Community and Experience

Cymbiotika announces the launch of their new loyalty program.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional company, announces the launch of their new loyalty program, Arise. Arise will reward individuals committed to their health by offering them discounts and rewards the longer the customer stays on the program. Arise will launch on January 16, 2023.

Arise will have a tiered structure with four levels: Member, Insider, Elite, and VIP. Each tier will offer bigger and better rewards, including discounts, access to exclusive live streams, and even rare digital collectibles.

"We are committed to the belief that health is wealth and deserves rewards," says Co-Founder Chervin Jafarieh. "I always tell my inner circle that we are not a one-stop shop for fixing your health; you must stay committed to your health. And what better way to stay committed than by getting rewarded for it."

The new program will be on the Polygon blockchain, one of the first blockchains to be climate positive, safe, credible, and eco-friendly. By using Web3 technology, this digital experience will create a safe space for individuals to find a community of like-minded people and be a part of the future of Cymbiotika. For more information on Polygon, click here.

"Cymbiotika's innovation goes beyond its formulas: it permeates throughout the team, brand, technology, and culture. Arise is another example of that," says Jared Radtkey, Managing Director of Cymbiotika.

To learn more about Cymbiotika's rewards program, click here.

About Cymbiotika

Founded in 2018, Cymbiotika is an innovative health and wellness brand based in San Diego, California. Rooted in the belief that your mind and body deserve the best, Cymbiotika aims to educate and inspire people to take actionable steps to achieve optimal health. Combining scientific innovation with traditional Eastern medicine, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality ingredients for their formulas. Never using synthetics, fillers, or other preservatives in its products, Cymbiotika's revolutionary formulas will help resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification, and longevity. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cymbiotika-launches-arise-a-new-digital-community-and-experience-301724064.html

SOURCE Cymbiotika