Plurilock Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Plurilock Security Inc. PLUR PLCKF ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche ("Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The Final Tranche consisted of 1,421,393 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $198,995, bringing the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to $1,755,115.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share until January 16, 2025.

In connection with the Final Tranche, the Company paid arm's length finders (each, a "Finder") an aggregate of $7,146.30 and issued an aggregate of 48,545 warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"), representing 7% of the proceeds raised from those purchasers introduced by such Finder and 7% of the total number of Units sold to investors introduced by such Finder. Concurrently with closing the Final Tranche, the Company also issued 77,000 Finder's Warrants to an arm's length Finder, representing 7% of the total number of Units sold to investors introduced by such Finder in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the private placement. Each Finder's Warrant provides that such Finder may acquire common shares of the Company (each a "Finder's Warrant Share") at a price of $0.14 for a period of two years.

The Final Tranche was completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued in the Offering are not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

