Navy Installations Top Enlisted Leader Talks Improved Childcare Access During Surface Navy Association Symposium

That was one of the key takeaways from a roundtable discussion with the Navy’s command senior enlisted leaders held during the Surface Navy Association 35th Annual Symposium on Jan. 10.

“Access to childcare is an issue across our nation and we know it’s a pinch point at many installations, which is why we’re actively working to address the problem,” said Force Master Chief Jason Dunn, with Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), which oversees the childcare and youth programs at all 70 Navy bases. “We are implementing and exploring several approaches to increase childcare capacity and improve upon the services available to Navy families.”

Similar to what private childcare facilities outside the bases are experiencing, it is challenging to fill childcare provider positions at Navy Child Development Centers (CDC). In order to attract qualified candidates and increase retention, the Navy CDCs have implemented several initiatives, including:

Raised caregiver starting salary to $16.70-$20.52 per hour depending on locality.

Applied a recruitment bonus of $2,250 for the first year of employment plus time-off awards.

Discount of 50 percent for the caregiver’s first child enrolled in the Child and Youth Programs as well as 20 percent off for additional children.

CNIC is also repurposing underutilized facilitates for childcare and working to build new CDCs at several installations. Many installations are converting warehouses, community centers, and several MWR clubs into childcare facilities to expand capacity quickly and more efficiently.

For example, an underused community center at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington state recently underwent a $2.1 million conversion into a Child Development Center. The facility provides space for 56 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 3 years old. Phase 2 of the conversion will provide an additional 106 spaces once completed.

With the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law, funding is authorized for construction planning and execution. The Navy is authorized to construct a modern CDC at Naval Base Point Loma in California that will increase childcare capacity by 292 spaces. In addition, funding is authorized for planning and design funds of several new Child Development Centers in locations with excessive waitlist such as metro Norfolk, Va., and San Diego.

“We recognize that childcare is a quality of life need and requirement,” Dunn said. “We will continue to do everything possible to take care of our Sailors and their families, including our youngest family members.”

The panel consisted of top enlisted leaders from U.S. Fleet Forces Command; MyNavy HR; Surface Forces, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet; and U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. In-person and virtual attendees asked the leaders questions that covered important topics, such as quality of life issues, personnel matters, and strategies for long-term career success. Mental health was also a top-of-mind issue.

“If your body is feeling off, you go to the doctor, right? Mental health is no different and no one should feel ashamed of getting professional support to work through a difficult time in your life or just to get yourself in a healthier headspace,” Dunn emphasized. “Navy installations offer a wide range of services and programs aimed at preventing suicide, increasing Sailor and family resilience, and supporting total Sailor wellbeing.”

CNIC provides numerous mental health resources to Sailors and their dependents through the Fleet and Family Support Centers (FFSCs) located at Navy installations worldwide. In addition to offering non-medical counseling and education services free of charge, FFSCs have several programs to assist Sailors and families during times of need and help prevent suicides within the ranks, including the Navy Wounded Warrior program, Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life (SAIL), Mind Body Mental Fitness (MBMF) program, and other services.

“For those who are feeling hopeless and contemplating suicide or hurting oneself, I am pleading to you to reach out for help. Turn to a friend, family member, shipmate, teammate, your chief or division officer – anyone who will help you get through a difficult time,” said Dunn, who has been a Sailor for more than 30 years. “You are important, and you have an entire Navy behind you.”

As the roundtable ended, the command senior enlisted leaders were asked what they would tell their younger selves if they could go back to the day they graduated from boot camp. CNIC’s force master chief focused on the importance of humility.

“Recognize that you still have a lot to learn,” responded Dunn. “It’s important that you continue to remain humble even after there are anchors on your shoulders. Model humility for your junior Sailors and never hesitate to communicate the missteps in your career to empower them to always better themselves.”

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.