USS Roosevelt arrives in Tallinn, Estonia

While in Tallinn, the ship will refuel, on load stores and mail, and Sailors will have the opportunity to experience Estonia’s rich culture while on liberty in the local area.

“Never in my life did I think I'd have this great opportunity to see a beautiful country like Estonia,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Apprentice Drake Handlos. “The country is rich with history, and I'm really looking forward to exploring it with some of my closest friends.”

While in port, Roosevelt will host Montana Senator Steve Daines, his Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Thacker and U.S. Charge d'Affaire Gabrielle Cowan, for tours onboard. In addition, Roosevelt will host a luncheon for Commander of the Estonian Navy Commodore Jüri Saska, his personnel and Estonian Chief of Navy Erki Piirfeldt.

“The Sixth Fleet Area of Operations is geographically large, diverse both in culture and capability, and also vitally important strategically,” said Cmdr. John Mastriani, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Port visits like this one give our Sailors some well-deserved rest and relaxation, while also allowing us the invaluable opportunity to build tightknit relationships with our Allies. Roosevelt's work here with the Estonians contributes to the strength and cohesion of the NATO alliance through the safe and professional execution of operations at sea.”

Roosevelt’s visit to Tallinn reaffirms the U.S. Navy’s commitment to NATO partners by ensuring maritime security in the region.

Prior to this port visit, Roosevelt visited Rostock, Germany. This was the ship’s second time in Germany during her FDNF-E tour – they last pulled in to Eckernforde in June 2021 following Exercise Baltic Operations 50 (BALTOPS). This port visit in Tallinn will be Roosevelt’s first time in Estonia.

Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, began its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol Sept. 27 in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

