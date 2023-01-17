Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing Changes Command

Fleet Logistics Support Wing (FLSW) Sailors, friends and family traveled from around the country to join in congratulating Hawley on his successful tour and 26-year naval career, as well as celebrating the beginning of Pugh’s tour as CFLSW.

Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) Rear Adm. Brad Dunham spoke as the ceremony’s guest speaker.

Dunham described highlights of Hawley’s impressive career, including providing targeting and close air support to Marines in contact in Iraq with the “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16, returning to Iraq as an individual augmentee, leading a detachment tracking the first Russian submarine deployment since the fall of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), as well as his recent leadership of CFLSW’s support of Operation Allies Refuge (OAR), transporting close to 124,000 Afghan nationals to safety.

“As you can gather, [Hawley] is dedicated to service supporting the fleet in every capacity,” said Dunham. “He is passionate about the Navy’s air logistics and has dedicated his career to making sure we don’t repeat mistakes we’ve made in the past.”



Dunham turned to address Hawley directly.



“You’ve built a world-class organization that keeps the fleet moving and makes sure that we have the right equipment at the right time to deter, fight and win,” said Dunham.



Dunham presented Hawley with the Legion of Merit for his service as CFLSW.

Hawley took the stage to address FLSW as well as his relief.

“Most of all, to the men and women of FLSW, thank you,” said Hawley. “Thanks for everything that you’ve done. The chief’s mess, the enlisted, everybody has been absolutely amazing.”

He then turned to Pugh.

“Dan, it’s been a long run,” said Hawley. “Thanks for everything over the past 18 months. To say that it’s a challenge to run a wing spread across 11 squadrons and detachment sites around the world is an understatement. Your advice, help and support made all our accomplishments possible. Because of that, we’ve been able to move this wing forward, and you’ll continue to do that.”

Hawley shared words of appreciation to those who supported him throughout his career and encouragement to those continuing on. He then took time to recognize the accomplishments of each of FLSW’s squadrons before the ceremony continued, and he was officially relieved as CFLSW.

Pugh then took the stage and further emphasized Hawley’s impact on CFLSW.

“From working through how we continued to execute our air logistics mission during covid, to ensuring that we’re pushing the fleet and others to include us in their strategic-level logistics picture, to ensuring we’re able to execute wing-wide mobilizations to support our maritime forces forward, to redesigning how we think about training and operating for a contested logistics environment, and to fiercely advocating for the resources we need to keep our C-130 and C-40 fleets mission capable, [Hawley has] worked tirelessly to advance this air wing, and I can’t thank him enough,” said Pugh.



“Thank you for all your hard work and your relentless dedication to the men and women of the Fleet Logistics Support Wing,” Pugh said to Hawley.



Pugh then spoke about the leadership at FLSW squadrons, who had gathered for the FLSW Leadership Conference for the past several days.



“I would be remiss not to recognize the men and women assembled before you – the commanding officers, executive officers and command master chiefs representing our 11 squadron teams and the rest of our air logistics wing, to include our staff – and how exceptionally well they do what we do every day,” said Pugh. “Having had the last three days with that team, I can tell you we are in great hands with these triad leadership teams and their exceptional Sailors.”



“I consider it a true privilege to lead this team and look forward to the opportunity to prepare this wing for the challenges ahead,” said Pugh.



With the conclusion of the change of command, the ceremony transitioned to commemorate Hawley’s retirement from naval service.



Sailors, both enlisted and officers, rose individually to speak to Hawley’s time “on the watch,” including Hawley’s eldest son, a United States Navy submarine officer.



After sharing meaningful stories, thank yous and well wishes, Hawley was piped ashore through the side boys for the last time alongside his wife and children.



FLSW is a Naval Air Force Reserve wing, comprised of 11 fleet logistics squadrons, providing the Navy’s sole organic intra-theater airlift capability operating worldwide.

