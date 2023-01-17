Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,145 in the last 365 days.

USS Nitze (DDG 94) Renames Rigid Inflatable Boats in Honor of Paul H. Nitze’s Daughters

Nitze was best known for his works as the Secretary of the Navy, Deputy Secretary of Defense, member of the US delegation to the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT I and SALT II), and Special Adviser to the President and Secretary of State on Arms Control. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Reagan for his contributions to the freedom and security of the United States.

To celebrate Paul H. Nitze’s 116th birthday the crew is holding a ceremony to rename the destroyer’s Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB) after his daughters Heidi and Nina.

“The Officers and Crew continuously answer the call of the nation to defend freedom and democracy around the world, deter malign activities, and serve as the surest guarantor of peace our nation has to offer. It’s appropriate to celebrate Nitze’s legacy, Heidi and Nina, so they may always sail with Her as she patrols the world’s strategic oceans and waterways.” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson, Commanding Officer of Nitze.

RIBs are instrumental to executing mission specific roles including Visit Board Search and Seizure operations, rescue and assistance, waterborne security patrols, and personnel recoveries and transfers. During USS NITZE’s 2022 - 2023 deployment, the RIBs were used to rescue three people, seize $43 million worth of illegal narcotics, and refuel a catamaran with four stranded mariners onboard.

Homeported in Norfolk, NITZE is capable of Anti-Air, Anti-Surface, and Anti-Submarine Warfare. The ship carries two MH-60R helicopters belonging to the “Flying Dutchmen” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48 Detachment 5. Nitze is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

You just read:

USS Nitze (DDG 94) Renames Rigid Inflatable Boats in Honor of Paul H. Nitze’s Daughters

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.