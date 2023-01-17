USS Nitze (DDG 94) Renames Rigid Inflatable Boats in Honor of Paul H. Nitze’s Daughters

Nitze was best known for his works as the Secretary of the Navy, Deputy Secretary of Defense, member of the US delegation to the Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT I and SALT II), and Special Adviser to the President and Secretary of State on Arms Control. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Reagan for his contributions to the freedom and security of the United States.

To celebrate Paul H. Nitze’s 116th birthday the crew is holding a ceremony to rename the destroyer’s Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIB) after his daughters Heidi and Nina.

“The Officers and Crew continuously answer the call of the nation to defend freedom and democracy around the world, deter malign activities, and serve as the surest guarantor of peace our nation has to offer. It’s appropriate to celebrate Nitze’s legacy, Heidi and Nina, so they may always sail with Her as she patrols the world’s strategic oceans and waterways.” said Cmdr. Katie Jacobson, Commanding Officer of Nitze.

RIBs are instrumental to executing mission specific roles including Visit Board Search and Seizure operations, rescue and assistance, waterborne security patrols, and personnel recoveries and transfers. During USS NITZE’s 2022 - 2023 deployment, the RIBs were used to rescue three people, seize $43 million worth of illegal narcotics, and refuel a catamaran with four stranded mariners onboard.

Homeported in Norfolk, NITZE is capable of Anti-Air, Anti-Surface, and Anti-Submarine Warfare. The ship carries two MH-60R helicopters belonging to the “Flying Dutchmen” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48 Detachment 5. Nitze is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.