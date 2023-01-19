1st Online School Information Session for Spring Enrollment to be Held on February 17 (Online Japanese School AOJ) Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway! Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo

The Online Japanese Language School by Attain Corp. will hold the first online school information session for Spring Semester enrollment on February 17(JST).

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, will hold the first online school information session for Spring Semester enrollment on February 17, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Japan time. Advance registration is required.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

<Outline of the 1st Online School Information Session for Spring Semester >

Date: Friday, February 17, 2023, 6:00-7:00 PM (Japan time)

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration: Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Past Information Session Video:

https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk

<What is AOJ Language School?>

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established in April 2022 by Attain Corporation, which develops the best seller Japanese e-learning courses "Attain Online Japanese". The school is attractive because it is easy to enroll from anywhere in the world with an Internet connection, and the abundance of teaching materials and high-quality lessons are available at reasonable prices. The school offers both video lectures and live lectures for Japanese learning.

From April 2023, AOJ Language School will also open "Ni-class" for those who would like to take the JLPT N2 and "Ho-class" for those who would like to take the JLPT N1. This means that AOJ Language School will now offer classes for all levels, from beginner N5 to advanced N1. Video lectures are available 24 hours a day for unlimited learning, and live lectures will be available twice a week, at 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 7:30 pm classes. The application deadline is March 13, 2023. All the students who applied before the application deadline will receive up to two months free tuition promotion.

At the first school information session, they will explain about AOJ Language School, its curriculum, school schedule, course outline, enrollment information and enrollment promotion. This is a good opportunity to ask questions directly to school officials about actual classes and the support provided.

Please refer to the website for detailed information and application. You can also request information materials or ask questions about the school through the website.

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 109 USD as of January 18, 2023) through PayPal or half-year prepayment via bank transfer

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/guideline.html

Application for admission is here

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: Monday, March 13

Enrollment date: Sunday, April 2

<Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion >

Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway!

No enrollment fee.

First month free for all students.

For those who continue studying for 6 months, you will receive another month tuition cashback.

JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

<About Spring Semester Classes>

Courses offered:

i-class(for beginners of Japanese language study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

ro-class (Elementary class for students with basic Japanese language skills at the JLPT N5 level)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

ha-class(Intermediate class for learners with basic beginner level Japanese or JLPT N4 level basic Japanese)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

Ni-class (intermediate to advanced learners of Japanese with basic intermediate Japanese or JLPT N3 level basic)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

Ho-class (for advanced level learners of Japanese with basic intermediate or JLPT N2 level basic)

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

