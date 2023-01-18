American Assets Trust, Inc. Releases Tax Status of 2022 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) (the “Company”) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions as follows:



Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Allocable to 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend LT Capital Gain Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain Section 199A Dividends Return of Capital 03/10/22 03/24/22 $0.32 $0.32 $0.294804 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.294804 $0.025196 06/09/22 06/23/22 $0.32 $0.32 $0.294804 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.294804 $0.025196 09/08/22 09/22/22 $0.32 $0.32 $0.294804 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.294804 $0.025196 12/08/22 12/22/22 $0.32 $0.32 $0.294804 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.294804 $0.025196 Total $1.28 $1.28 $1.179216 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.179216 $0.100784

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2022. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (“REIT”), headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing, and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation’s most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: the impact of epidemics, pandemics, or other outbreaks of illness, disease or virus (such as the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants) and the actions taken by government authorities and others related thereto, including the ability of our company, our properties and our tenants to operate; adverse economic or real estate developments in our markets; our failure to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; defaults on, early terminations of or non-renewal of leases by tenants, including significant tenants; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; difficulties in completing dispositions; our failure to successfully operate acquired properties and operations; our inability to develop or redevelop our properties due to market conditions; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; risks related to joint venture arrangements; our failure to obtain necessary outside financing; on-going litigation; general economic conditions; financial market fluctuations; risks that affect the general retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use environment; the competitive environment in which we operate; decreased rental rates or increased vacancy rates; conflicts of interests with our officers or directors; lack or insufficient amounts of insurance; environmental uncertainties and risks related to adverse weather conditions and natural disasters; other factors affecting the real estate industry generally; limitations imposed on our business and our ability to satisfy complex rules in order for us to continue to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and changes in governmental regulations or interpretations thereof, such as real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates and taxation of REITs. While forward-looking statements reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

