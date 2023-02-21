NEW BOOK BY BEST-SELLING AUTHOR HELPS BUSINESS OWNERS IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AND AVOID BURNOUT
NOT YOUR JOB by Pierce Brantley
With humor and clarity, Brantley walks us through the big truth—that time might be your most valuable asset as a business owner—and what you can do to get it back.”UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It used to be so simple for entrepreneurs: delegate key responsibilities, focus on overseeing and growing the business, and avoid burnout and poor mental health.
Trouble is the old forms of delegation no longer work. But #1 best-selling author Pierce Brantley is back with a new way for entrepreneurs to save time, avoid burnout, and discover a proven path to stress-free people management, and he outlines the vision in his new book, NOT YOUR JOB.
The answer to these issues, says Brantley, is a new form of delegation called the Elevator Effect, which shows how to empower employees to innovate and think for themselves while still maintaining control of the business.
Why is it, Brantley asks, that most entrepreneurs never see their business grow to its fullest potential? It’s not their talent or work ethic that stops them. It’s not even the quality of the product or service. Even the best small businesses will fail if the owner never discovers how to leverage the time and talent of other people. Time is money for the business owner. Business owners pay the “time tax” until they move beyond themselves.
NOT YOUR JOB teaches business owners a new approach to people management that is fast, easy, and will not dilute their influence in the business. They will also learn a new method to delegation, how to avoid micromanagement when things get hectic, and the secret to achieving the mindset of a winning, competition-ready business owner. They will even learn how to foster innovation organically—with little to no effort.
Readers will discover:
• Why most business owners fail to grow their business to its full potential
• A new approach to delegation for today’s fast-paced business climate
• How to get busy work off your plate for good
• The exact steps to structure work and reporting
• New strategies for creating a workplace that works for you
• What a new hire needs to be successful (even without you watching)
The book has already received some glowing praise.
“NOT YOUR JOB is a supremely helpful guide on the art of delegation. With humor and clarity, Brantley walks us through the big truth—that time might be your most valuable asset as a business owner—and what you can do to get it back.” — Independent Book Review
“With a focus on organization, time management, and employee relations, this is a must-read guide for anyone in a business leadership role.” — BookLife Reviews
“This is an insightful read for anyone that is or has a manager, crafted from the author’s wealth of experience and delivered in a clear and concise way.” — LoveReading
NOT YOUR JOB is available on Amazon and other popular retailers where books are sold.
AUTHOR
Pierce Brantley is a husband, father, and Christian entrepreneur. He has helped thousands of business owners and F500s create companies that innovate and achieve their goals through better management and inspired thinking. A best-selling author, his work has been featured in publications like Forbes, Yahoo, Authority Magazine and Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global. When he’s not speaking, consulting, or writing his next book, you can find him at the park with his kids or enjoying a good cigar. Visit piercebrantley.co.
