Private Public Gallery is Pleased to Present Stephen Maine: “Contact”, a Solo Exhibition Opening January 28th, 2023
What you see is what you see. I’m looking for a color chord that pulls together these complex surfaces into a kind of imageless instantaneousness.”HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEPHEN MAINE’S EXHIBITION “CONTACT”
— Stephen Maine
OPENING, SATURDAY, JANUARY 28th, 2023 2PM to 5PM
CLOSING FEBRUARY 26th, 2023
PRIVATE PUBLIC GALLERY
530 COLUMBIA STREET,
HUDSON, NY 12534
CURATED BY CHRISTOPHER FREEMAN
Stephen Maine’s “Residue Paintings”, produced in a quick-like burst of activity from 2018-2022, are seductive, feel uninhabited, but remain available. “You see what you see” as they assert themselves on the back of your eyelids as after images, and after thought: which is in line with the artists ambition to present paintings that are completely open.
Conceived while needing a faster painting technique, these fierce color field paintings push like action painting but are neither really. “What am I looking at exactly? Would be the start of why I am so drawn to them. Maine likes them to be perceived as abstract, but I find myself physically pulled and pushed by them,” states curator, Christopher Freeman
There are 16 imposing “Residue” paintings at Private Public that are emblematic of the artist’s distinctive relief-printing process and chromatically saturated palette. The seven large paintings each about 8.5 x 6.5 feet fill the big room in the gallery, including medium sized and smaller paintings in the project room and entryway.
While Maines dialog is oblivious to any emotional content with the work, he summarizes and reiterates his interest in the serial/authentic repetition and formulaic impersonality of the work. Maine’s process begins with printing plates he devised using extruded foam, plywood, modeling paste, and other materials. He rolls paint onto the blue foam printing plates, and prints them face down to canvas, using his weight for pressure as he walks on top of the plate. Each plate acts as a compositional blueprint and determines the general distribution of paint across the canvas surface.
The result is spectacular and blaring and dead pan and waiting.
Stephen Maine is a painter and writer based in West Cornwall, Connecticut. His work has been exhibited widely in New York City and the northeastern US, and reviewed in ARTnews, Artcritical.com, The Brooklyn Rail, Two Coats of Paint, The New Criterion, and elsewhere. He is a long-time member of American Abstract Artists and the International Association of Art Critics (AICA), and has received significant support from the New York Foundation for the Arts and Yaddo. Maine teaches at Purchase College, SUNY.
