Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s Meetings With Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Malaysian Cabinet Ministers, 17 January 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan called on Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia today. During the meeting, Minister Balakrishnan and Prime Minister Anwar reaffirmed the excellent longstanding relations between Singapore and Malaysia. The relationship was strengthened by the mutual support and collaboration between both countries, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trade and investments continued to grow during this challenging period. Minister Balakrishnan also conveyed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s invitation to Prime Minister Anwar to visit Singapore at the end of the month.

Minister Balakrishnan also met Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Defence Dato’ Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan, and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. The Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in various areas, including restoring full connectivity and new opportunities in digital economy and sustainable development.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 JANUARY 2023

