The Secret to Success In The Music Industry, Kayden Gordon Has It All
From a young age, Kayden Gordon of Winchendon, Massachusetts, felt like no one truly accepted him for who he was. Kayden has been through alot with anxiety, and struggles with making friends. Kayden previously struggled with finding a hobby that he liked doing, he didn't have many friends, so he always felt lonely and bored. He always loved country music, and would spend his time listening to WKLB-FM.
While listening to WKLB, Kayden knew radio is what he wanted to do, so he ventured out on Facebook internet radio groups to find out there is not an age limit to get started and work on his dreams! Now, Gordon has made a connection with an audience that is allowing him to meet new people around the world who share his experiences and helping him use his "disability" as a force for good. Kayden Gordon, who hosts "The Kayden Gordon Show, Today's Best Country Mix" started out in radio when he was 14, and has been striving in bringing his show to over 100 radio stations.
Over the COVID-19 pandemic, Kayden had the opportunity to work more on his craft and has had the chance to reach out to many different people and has had great success with his show. Kayden also includes many cool interviews with different people such as artists like Ayla Brown and Samantha Rae and actors like Havan Flores from Nickelodeon’s Danger Force, Kensington Tallman from Nickelodeon’s Drama Club and even bigger guests like Rich Fields from The Price Is Right and Ryan Phoung from CBS’s Young Sheldon and big country names such as Rayne Johnson, Parmalee and so many other people to join him! Kayden recently began "The Country Minute with Kayden Gordon" where he covers country music news in one minute during his syndicated program.
"The Kayden Gordon Show Today's Best Country Mix" is a 2 hour syndicated program playing the best country mix of today mixed into yesterday's country. Kayden also has interviewed celebrities. He has been a DJ, an assistant sales person, an management coordinator, a program director, a producer, and so much more. Kayden also assists John Graham, his producer with a program of their own called “Radio for a Cause”, where they give the opportunity to those who may not have the same opportunities to get in the media industry. We assist those who have a disability, but might have a passion for radio.
Kayden has done live shows on a few different stations on Spectrum 23.9, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is John Graham’s station, Kayden was on “Static X Radio Reloaded” based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Mondays and Thursdays. Kayden also owns a brand new radio station called “Kayden Gordon Radio Network '' that officially launched in September. Kayden likes to hang out with his dog Scout and go outside and go to different places, and also likes to watch TV in his free time outside of the radio world.
Kayden has also gotten up to 1.4K people on his website over the last year, he has also has a good social following and he enjoys promoting independent artists. It is safe to say that Kayden Gordon is spectacular in his own way, and kudos to him for having the outreach to reach out to people!
Lately, Kayden has been focusing on his promotions company and building a brand with over 50 artists that he is working with, check out what people have to say about Kayden by heading to https://thekaydengordonshow.com/promotions
For further information on the show, artists he works with, sponsorship opportunities for businesses, a way to promote your music or business, and more by heading to https://thekaydengordonshow.com
Kayden is also available for interviews upon request to be on TV, radio show or any media platform to have an artist, actor, etc. to be on his show. Please contact him directly at kayden@thekaydengordonshow.com or call 978-958-0551 or 978-577-8410 to set this up.
