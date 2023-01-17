United States Presents Equipment to Uzbek Border Troops

January 17, 2023, Tashkent, Uzbekistan – U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick presented 225 FLIR thermal monoculars to the Border Troops of the State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The Deputy Commander of the Border Troops COL Bakhtiyar Mansurov accepted the equipment on behalf of the Border Troops. The equipment was presented under the State Department-funded Nonproliferation and Disarmament Fund (NDF). The FLIR systems are valued at over $600,000 USD and are part of U.S. security assistance provided to Uzbekistan.

Since 2001, when the United States and Uzbekistan first signed the Defense Relations and Prevention of WMD Proliferation Agreement, the two countries have been integral partners in preventing the spread of dangerous nuclear, biological, chemical, and radiological materials, as well as strengthening border security. Today the United States is glad to celebrate another milestone in its partnership with Uzbekistan and hopes this donation of observation equipment will enhance the Border Troops’ capabilities to protect the borders of Uzbekistan, patrol the green border areas and respond to border incidents expeditiously.

The Nonproliferation and Disarmament Fund, established in 1994, allows the U.S. government to respond rapidly to high priority nonproliferation and disarmament opportunities, which are unanticipated or unusually difficult. The NDF maintains expertise in policy development, negotiations, program management, financial operations, and contract administration to ensure the work is accomplished in the most secure, safe, and cost-efficient manner possible.

