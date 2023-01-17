Submit Release
Withdrawn Guidances (Biologics)

Policy for Certain REMS Requirements During the Tocilizumab Shortage Related to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency - Final

2022-01-21

2023-01-17

Revised Recommendations for Reducing the Risk of Zika Virus Transmission by Blood and Blood Components

2018-07-08

2021-05-12

Guidelines for Immunization of Source Plasma (Human) Donors with Blood Substances - Final

1980-06-01

2020-07-10

Guideline for the Uniform Labeling of Blood and Blood Components - Final

1985-08-01

2020-07-10

Draft Points to Consider in the Manufacture and Clinical Evaluation of In Vitro Tests to Detect Antibodies to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 - Final

1989-08-01

2020-07-10

Guideline for Collection of Blood or Blood Products from Donors with Positive Tests for Infectious Disease Markers ("High Risk" Donors) - Final

1989-10-01

2020-07-10

Draft Points to Consider in the Design and Implementation of Field Trials for Blood Grouping Reagents and Anti-Human Globulin) - Final

1992-01-01

2020-07-10

Recommended Methods for Blood Grouping Reagents Evaluation - Draft

1992-03-01

2020-07-10

Recommended Methods for Evaluating Potency, Specificity, and Reactivity of Anti-Human Globulin - Draft

1992-03-01

2020-07-10

Guideline for Quality Assurance in Blood Establishments - Final

1995-07-11

2020-07-10

Screening and Testing of Donors of Human Tissue Intended for Transplantation - Final

1997-07-01

2020-07-10

Year 2000 Date Change for Computer Systems and Software Applications Used in the Manufacture of Blood Products - Final

1998-01-08

2020-07-10

Errors and Accidents Regarding Saline Dilution of Samples Used for Viral Marker Testing - Final

1998-06-11

2020-07-10

Public Health Issues Posed by the Use of Non-Human Primate Xenografts in Humans - Final

1999-04-06

2020-07-10

Availability of Licensed Donor Screening Tests Labeled for Use with Cadaveric Blood Specimens - Final

2000-06-01

2020-07-10

Potency Limits for Standardized Dust Mite and Grass Allergen Vaccines: A Revised Protocol - Final

2000-11-20

2020-07-10

Testing Limits in Stability Protocols for Standardized Grass Pollen Extracts - Final

2000-11-20

2020-07-10

Revised Recommendations for the Assessment of Donor Suitability and Blood Product Safety in Cases of Suspected Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Exposure to SARS - Final

2003-09-16

2020-07-10

Revised Preventive Measures to Reduce the Possible Risk of Transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) and Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) by Blood and Blood Products - Final

2004-01-22

2020-07-10

Development of Preventive HIV Vaccines for Use in Pediatric Populations - Final

2006-05-04

2020-07-10

Recommendations for Management of Donors at Increased Risk for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1) Group O Infection - Final

2009-08-01

2020-07-10

In the Manufacture and Clinical Evaluation of In Vitro Tests to Detect Nucleic Acid Sequences of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses Types 1 and 2 - Final

1999-12-01

2020-07-10

Variances for Blood Collection from Individuals with Hereditary Hemochromatosis - Final

2001-08-22

2017-12-07

Precautionary Measures to Reduce the Possible Risk of Transmission of Zoonoses by Blood and Blood Products from Xenotransplantation Product Recipients and Their Intimate Contacts - Draft

2002-11-02

2015-05-08

Criteria for Safety and Efficacy Evaluation of Oxygen Therapeutics as Red Blood Cell Substitutes - Draft

2004-10-28

2015-05-08

Platelet Testing and Evaluation of Platelet Substitute Products - Draft

1999-05-20

2015-05-08

Validation of Growth-Based Rapid Microbiological Methods for Sterility Testing of Cellular and Gene Therapy Products - Draft

2008-02-11

2015-05-08

Use of Serological Tests to Reduce the Risk of Transmission of Trypanosoma cruzi Infection in Whole Blood and Blood Components for Transfusion and Human Cells, Tissues, & Cellular and Tissue-Based Products - Draft

2009-03-26

2015-05-08

Cell Selection Devices for Point of Care Production of Minimally Manipulated Autologous Peripheral Blood Stem Cells - Draft

2007-07-01

2011-08-17

Submitting Type V Drug Master Files to the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research - Draft

2001-08-23

2010-08-09

Supplemental Testing and the Notification of Consignees of Donor Test Results for Antibody to Hepatitis C Virus (Anti-HCV) 3/1998" - Final

1998-03-20

1998-10-08

