Game and Fish Commission invests more dollars for wildlife crossings, mule deer projects

 

1/17/2023 11:45:30 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met in Cheyenne last week for its January meeting. The Commission once again invested in wildlife crossings to help prevent vehicle collisions with big game, voting to approve an additional $750,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project on U.S. Highway 189. The project — consisting of underpasses, an overpass and game fencing — will help prevent collisions with mule deer and pronghorn and create a safer road for drivers. 

The Commission voted to approve one regulation after consideration of public input:

In addition, the Commission voted to approve $500,000 towards this year’s Statewide Mule Deer Initiative program. This year’s projects are geared towards wildlife-friendly fencing, enhancing riparian habitat and overall habitat improvement. The Commission also voted to approve an increase to the FY 23 budget for the expansion of the Aquatic Invasive Species Program. 
 

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department presented updates on outreach efforts regarding nonresident general elk licenses, the employee housing project in Jackson and the ongoing water feasibility at Speas Hatchery. Additionally, the Commission was provided with a programmatic overview of the Wyoming Wildlife magazine. 
 

A full recording of the Commission meeting is available online. The Commission’s next meeting is March 9-10 in Rock Springs.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

