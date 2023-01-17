Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,080 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with Archbishop Theophylact at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Meeting with Archbishop Theophylact at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

17/01/2023

109

On January 17, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Archbishop Theophylact, administrator of the parishes of the Patriarchal Deanery in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the further development of bilateral humanitarian ties.

In this context, Archbishop Theophylact expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for the favorable conditions created for the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in Turkmenistan.

You just read:

Meeting with Archbishop Theophylact at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.