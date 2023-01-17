Discussion of prospects for Turkmen-Qatari partnership

17/01/2023

On January 17, 2023, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan R.Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al-Azbi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The diplomats noted the importance of high-level visits and consistent holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Attention was also paid to cooperation between the two states within the framework of international and regional organizations, issues of expanding the legal framework.

In terms of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, great importance was attached to the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

An exchange of views took place on promising areas of cooperation, including the fuel and energy industry, investments, transport and communications, the chemical and textile industries, agriculture and high technology.

The cultural and humanitarian area was designated as one of the important vectors for the further development of relations between the two friendly countries. In this regard, the expediency of establishing of close ties in the field of education and sports, systematic holding of the Days of culture, joint forums and exhibitions was noted.