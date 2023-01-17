Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 339,014 in the last 365 days.

Discussion of prospects for Turkmen-Qatari partnership

Discussion of prospects for Turkmen-Qatari partnership

17/01/2023

81

On January 17, 2023, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan R.Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al-Azbi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The diplomats noted the importance of high-level visits and consistent holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Attention was also paid to cooperation between the two states within the framework of international and regional organizations, issues of expanding the legal framework.

In terms of strengthening trade and economic cooperation, great importance was attached to the work of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

An exchange of views took place on promising areas of cooperation, including the fuel and energy industry, investments, transport and communications, the chemical and textile industries, agriculture and high technology.

The cultural and humanitarian area was designated as one of the important vectors for the further development of relations between the two friendly countries. In this regard, the expediency of establishing of close ties in the field of education and sports, systematic holding of the Days of culture, joint forums and exhibitions was noted.

You just read:

Discussion of prospects for Turkmen-Qatari partnership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.