Calendar year 2022 utility annual report forms now available in IUB 24/7

For 2022, all utilities will file their annual report for the prior calendar year using the IUB’s web application IUB 24/7 . The filing deadline is April 1 for those companies required to submit utility annual reports. All companies will also be required to review their company profile by editing the company profile and attesting the information is up-to-date.

Gas, electric, and water utilities and competitive natural gas pipeline providers (CNGP): Log into IUB 24/7 and view your company profile to complete your utility annual report by clicking the link to your company profile, scrolling down, and selecting Edit on the annual report. Utilities are also responsible for reviewing their company profile. To review, click Edit on the company profile (separate from the annual report).

Telecommunications companies: All companies will be required to review and update their company record in IUB 24/7 to ensure its services and contacts are up-to-date with the IUB and, if applicable to the company, enter information in the Annual Registration and Reporting of Revenues and/or Dual Party Relay Service (DPRS) assessment sections.

If you are a telecommunications company new to the state of Iowa and have not yet created a company record in IUB 24/7, please visit IUB 24/7 for Telecommunications Companies .

Do not use or submit old annual report forms found in EFS. Your company regulatory contact in IUB 24/7 should have received notification from the IUB IT Support team with information regarding the 2022 forms.