Jessica Hunter (Merritt), REALTOR® Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification
Jessica Hunter of Boca Raton, earns NAR PSA Certification, a credential that provides tools, education, & expertise to find the most accurate value of a homeBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Hunter (Merritt), REALTOR® with TBT Home Sales, LLC (Brokerage) has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of REALTORS® offers the PSA certification to REALTORS® as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives. With a slowing real estate market, now it is more important than ever to hire a REALTOR® who knows exactly how to price real estate properties to ensure a timely sale.
“Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORS® with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” said Marc Gould, Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR® Education.
“Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA” is the required course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, REALTORS® will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org.
Jessica Hunter (formerly Jessica Ann Merritt), REALTOR of TBT Home Sales, LLC:
Jessica Hunter, formerly known as Jessica Ann Merritt, REALTOR® is a third generation South Floridian. Providing a curated real estate experience with her intimate local knowledge of Boca Raton, Palm Beach and Broward Counties, and all of Southeast Florida.
Jessica's solutions driven mind-set distinguishes her from her competitors in the market, whether you are buying or selling residential homes or commercial properties. With 17 years of experience in customer-centered services, Jessica is unparalleled to her competitors, pair that with her proven performances, dependability, and thorough communication.
Jessica Hunter is led by knowledgeable and experienced innovators at TBT Homes Sales (Broker), she serves you with accuracy and refinement, providing the most suitable resolutions for Residential and Commercial Real Estate in Boca Raton and Southeast Florida.
Jessica's curated real estate experience starts by simplifying the process of buying and selling properties. Using up-to-date and innovative technology, social media marketing, a hands on approach, and connections in the South Florida community, to find the best solutions for your needs, saving you time, money, and energy. Ultimately, aiming to make your South Florida real estate goals a reality. Jessica specializes in selling and buying distressed, abandoned, and estate properties, which can be overwhelming to the property owners.
Media Contact: Jessica Hunter (Merritt), REALTOR®; Selling SE Florida, LLC and TBT Home Sales, LLC; 561-344-2575; jessica@sellingseflorida.com
Jessica Hunter (Merritt), REALTOR®
Selling SE Florida, LLC apart of TBT Home Sales, LLC
+1 561-344-2575
jessica@sellingseflorida.com
