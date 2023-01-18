Michael Grayum Appointed City Administrator of Zillah
CEO of Grayum Consulting, Michael Grayum was unanimously appointed City Administrator of Zillah, the heart of wine country in Washington State.ZILLAH, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excellence and diligence of Michael Grayum have not gone unnoticed, as he was appointed the city administrator of Zillah. The motion to appoint Michael Grayum, made by Councilmember Beth Husted and seconded by Councilmember Janice Gonzales, was approved unanimously by the entire Council.
Councilmember Janice Gonzales, who served on the hiring committee, welcomed Michael enthusiastically and expresses her excitement for the great things they will achieve together. As for the new city administrator and his family, Michael, Jenny, and their two kids are eager to get involved with the greater Zillah community and have already begun attending events, meeting people, and visiting a multitude of businesses.
Michael Grayum's credentials speak for themselves; he is an expert in public administration and has served as an experienced Public Affairs Director. He served in senior executive positions in two state agencies focused on economic development and natural resource management. Michael has also served as Mayor and City Administrator for two of Washington State's fastest-growing cities, where he was responsible for leading and overseeing all City departments.
Michael has been appointed to Washington's National Service Commission by Governors Locke, Gregoire, and Inslee to advance national service, volunteerism, and civic engagement to help communities thrive all across Washington State. He was recently elected Vice Chair of the Commission and also Chairs the Government Relations Committee. .
Michael is an advocate for the armed forces service members and works to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. He is the Chairman of a national non-profit organization dedicated to assisting the families of fallen soldiers, and he was recently appointed Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Michael is the proprietor of Grayum Consulting and a managing partner of Pando Consulting Group. He assists businesses in streamlining operations, creating effective government relations plans, and forging strong ties with the communities they support.
The council's spokesperson, expressing their joy and readiness to have Micheal lead the team, states, "The Zillah Council is looking forward to working with Micheal Grayum in a city administrator capacity! Welcome to Zillah, Grayum family."
The City of Zillah is home to incredible community events and more than 20 wineries with handcrafted tasting experiences in the Rattlesnake Hills AVA. This unique wine region produces world-class grapes and some of Washington’s finest wines. The majority of tasting rooms are located on estate vineyards and offer picturesque views that compete with the snow-capped peaks of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier.
To learn more about the City of Zillah, WA, please visit the city’s webpage and the Zillah Chamber of Commerce website.
To learn more information and news about Michael Grayum, please visit his Linkedin profile.
