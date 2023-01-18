VSP BCI Troop A West – St. Albans / Death investigation involving inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility, St. Albans, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Shawn Gero

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of Shawn Gero, 29, of Burlington, who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.

The Department of Corrections notified the Vermont State Police at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, that Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility. Department of Corrections staff attempted life-saving measures, and emergency medical services were contacted, responded to the facility and transported Gero to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans. He was subsequently transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A detective was assigned to the case and responded to the prison to begin an investigation. Tuesday morning, the state police was notified that Gero had been pronounced dead at UVMMC. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Gero had been in custody since his arrest on charges of felony domestic assault in December.

No additional information is currently available. The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police will provide updates when possible. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

- 30 -