Việt Nam stresses green growth in future development: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, January 17 - DAVOS — Việt Nam has identified green growth, and green transformation as important growth engines in the long term and is actively implementing a roadmap to realise such goals.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà made the statement as he attended and spoke at a session with corporations and investment funds on digital transformation, innovative start-ups, green finance and sustainable development held on Monday (local time) within the framework of the 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

According to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Geneva, the dialogue was attended by Philipp Rosler, former Deputy Chancellor of Germany, Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Switzerland, and leaders and representatives of a number of corporations and multinational investment funds.

Deputy PM Hà said Việt Nam was actively implementing a plan to amend and supplement the legal framework in order to mobilise and encourage green finance, technology, production, and investment, as well as properly implement green transition, energy transition, transition to a circular economy and low carbon economy.

In addition, with the need for digital transformation at all levels and in all fields, Việt Nam has strong demand for cooperation in digital transformation and exploitation of digital resources, he noted.

Deputy PM Hà called on corporations to step up investment, support Việt Nam in green growth, and well implement international commitments on sustainable development and climate change, including UNCOP26 commitments on net zero by 2050, and to raise more capital to implement the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

At the dialogue, Deputy PM Hà also answered many questions and concerns of investors.

Leaders of corporations expressed their impressions of Việt Nam’s GDP growth and congratulated Việt Nam on its economic development achievements, and highly valued Việt Nam’s economic prospects.

The investors expressed their strong impression of Việt Nam’s commitment to net zero made at UNCOP26 as well as the negotiation process for the Just Energy Transition Partnership, wishing to accompany the Vietnamese Government.

They said they would study investment opportunities and implement green projects in Việt Nam in the future. — VNS