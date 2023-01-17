Brand New Book Release The Eternal Invader: The Rise By Debut Author Mahdi Fneish Promises Adventure And Mystery

Mystery Thriller The Eternal Invader: The Rise has been released on multiple platforms for avid readers to enjoy. The first book from up-and-coming author Mahdi Fneish takes the reader on a story filled with unexpected twists and turns that keep them guessing.

For mystery and thriller readers, there’s a new author with a carefully crafted masterpiece to keep an eye on. Mahdi Fneish released his debut novel just a few days ago, following a lifetime of passion for writing. The Eternal Invader: The Rise represents the culmination of his years of reading and writing as he takes his first steps into the world of independent publishing.

Readers everywhere should prepare themselves for a thrilling book that they won’t be able to put down. It begins with a man found naked and injured in the streets with no memory of who he is, where he came from, or how he found himself in this unfortunate spot.

He receives the aid of a policewoman to begin trying to dig into his past and try to spur any memories he possibly can to discover his own identity. Shocking truths are uncovered with unexpected results as pieces of this puzzle start falling into place. But are these the correct pieces? Mindbending twists begin to arise, and he must question everything he thought he knew.

The only way to find out who this man is and how he found himself alone and without a single memory is to read this mystery thriller to discover the unexpected and climactic ending Mahdi Fneish has created for his readers.

Mahdi Fneish has always had a passion for writing, and his debut novel reflects that passion. He loves reading books with unexpected twists and turns and has created his own thrilling mystery novel to show his appreciation.

The Eternal Invader: The Rise is available in all formats on Amazon, including Kindle Unlimited, as well as an eBook on Kobo. Mystery and thriller readers everywhere will be enthralled with this story and will eagerly await the next release from author Mahdi Fneish.

