West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition Applauds Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub's Continued Success
“West Virginia and Appalachia have a long history of powering our great nation, and I am pleased the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s tireless efforts have been rewarded by the Department of Energy,” said Senator Manchin. “Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio’s support further strengthens the ARCH2 application, and I am delighted we will work together to find innovative ways to provide energy security to the entire nation. I was proud to lead the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this hub possible, and I’m thrilled with this strong collaborative regional effort to bring a hydrogen hub to Appalachia.”
“I’m honored to be part of the ARCH2 team, and proud that our application is receiving this recognition from the DOE and support from our surrounding states,” Governor Justice said. “We want a Hydrogen Hub to be part of West Virginia’s future so that we can continue to be an energy powerhouse for America. Our location makes West Virginia uniquely situated to work together with our surrounding states to further strengthen our application, and prove that a regional approach is best. I again thank Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for their leadership on this important initiative.”
A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work is available below:
- On September 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities.
- On July 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations.
- On April 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia’s legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.
- On March 21st, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s official response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- On February 25th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition.
- On February 15th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub, funded through $9.5 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
