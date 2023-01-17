West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition Applauds Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub's Continued Success

January 17, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) applauded the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s (ARCH2) announcement that the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) encouraged the Hub to submit a full application. In addition to the success of ARCH2’s concept paper, the States of Kentucky Ohio and Maryland have added their support for ARCH2.





“West Virginia and Appalachia have a long history of powering our great nation, and I am pleased the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub’s tireless efforts have been rewarded by the Department of Energy,” said Senator Manchin. “Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio’s support further strengthens the ARCH2 application, and I am delighted we will work together to find innovative ways to provide energy security to the entire nation. I was proud to lead the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this hub possible, and I’m thrilled with this strong collaborative regional effort to bring a hydrogen hub to Appalachia.”

Senator Capito said. "I'm excited that ARCH2 was encouraged by the Department of Energy to proceed with its full application for a hydrogen hub. In addition, I welcome Kentucky, Ohio, and Maryland throwing their weight behind our efforts to establish an Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, continuing our great tradition of energy generation. The creation of a hydrogen hub is an example of the impact the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can have in our region, and it was one of my priorities as I negotiated and crafted the law. This announcement is another step in the right direction, and I look forward to future collaboration regarding this initiative."

“I’m honored to be part of the ARCH2 team, and proud that our application is receiving this recognition from the DOE and support from our surrounding states,” Governor Justice said. “We want a Hydrogen Hub to be part of West Virginia’s future so that we can continue to be an energy powerhouse for America. Our location makes West Virginia uniquely situated to work together with our surrounding states to further strengthen our application, and prove that a regional approach is best. I again thank Senator Manchin and Senator Capito for their leadership on this important initiative.”

A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work is available below:

On September 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities.

On July 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations.

On April 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia's legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.

On March 21st, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition's official response to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

On February 25th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition.

On February 15th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub, funded through $9.5 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $9.5 billion for hydrogen, including $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs that will jumpstart the production, transport, and use of clean hydrogen across the U.S. economy; $1 billion for a Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Program to reduce costs of hydrogen produced from clean electricity; and $500 million for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling initiatives to support equipment manufacturing and strong domestic supply chains. The legislation also requires one hub be located in Appalachia as the largest natural gas producing region.

To learn more about hydrogen hubs, please click here.