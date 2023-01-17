Scientist.com Awards $50,000 to Collegiate STEM Research Stars

Ten standout STEM students receive $5,000 each for use of their name, image or likeness (NIL)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientist.com, the biopharma industry's leading R&D marketplace, today announced that 10 undergraduate STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) students have been chosen as recipients of the inaugural Scientist.com STEM Research NIL Award. The award enables STEM undergrads conducting research within an academic laboratory to be compensated for their work much like collegiate athletes are now compensated under the NCAA's 2019 NIL rule. The grant winners were selected from over 100 applicants, comprising students from 60 universities. Each of the award recipients are college juniors or seniors who have secured a laboratory research position for 2023.

"We wanted to recognize undergrad scientists for their contribution to research grant revenue, which often far surpasses the funding generated by collegiate athletic programs," stated Dan Kagan, PhD, President and COO at Scientist.com. "To highlight the discrepancy, we chose to provide this award as a NIL grant instead of a traditional scholarship. We believe student researchers should be treated as equals to student athletes."

Twenty major US universities generated over $1 billion in 2022 in research grant revenue, including University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and University of California, San Diego (UCSD), who both drew in around $1.4B.

