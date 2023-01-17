SEA Electric Partners with MEVCO to Electrify 8,500 Hilux and Landcruiser Models for Mining Industry

MELBOURNE, Austalia, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA Electric has made the next step in its journey to electrify the world's commercial vehicle fleet, by signing a significant Memorandum of Understanding with MEVCO, a leading systems integrator focused exclusively on electric light commercial vehicles within the mining industry.

The partnership will see specialist all-electric Hilux and Landcruiser models made available for the mining industry, with MEVCO making a commitment to order 8,500 units over the next five years.

The deal has a total value of close to AU$1 billion.

At the time of the launch, over half of the 2023 allocation of the Australian-developed battery-electric vehicles have been pre-sold, with demonstration models available in Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

At the heart of the arrangement is SEA Electric's proprietary SEA-Drive® power-system, which provides leading all-electric range, driving performance, and environmental credentials, with zero local emissions of carbon dioxide, methane, or nitrous oxide.

Thanks to its medium–voltage architecture and electronic thermal management, SEA Electric's solution is light, cost–effective, and efficient, with the system tested in the field across eight countries with over 2.5 million kilometres of real-world use registered to date.

Available in various mining-specific designs for 4x4 and 4x2 configurations, the vehicles can be specified with two SEA-Drive® options, namely an 88kWh battery which provides 380km of range, or a 60kWh battery delivering up to 260km of use.

Fast DC to DC charging is available for the system, which provides up to 80 per cent battery power in less than one hour, with a five-year factory warranty on the batteries supplied.

For users, the switch to EV provides a comfortable work environment, with health and safety considerations including no noise, fumes, heat, or vibrations.

MEVCO is a portfolio company of RCF Jolimont – the innovation fund of Resource Capital Funds, one of the largest private equity managers in the world focused on mining.

"This is a pivotal partnership for the mining industry," said Matt Cahir, MEVCO CEO.

"It enables the world's leading EV technology for heavy and light commercial trucks to be commercialized on a scale that makes sense for the bespoke needs of the mining sector.

"SEA Electric's unique architecture is perfectly suited for the task, with the system's high-torque characteristics ideally fit for purpose."

For SEA Electric, the announcement is the logical next step in the company's expansion in the commercial vehicle space, opening up possibilities for the technology on a global scale for a wide variety of applications.

"Across all industries, companies now understand they have a role to play in ensuring they are a part of the solution to the environmental problems we face," said Tony Fairweather, SEA Electric Founder & CEO.

"With the SEA-Drive® power-system, we have developed technology that is perfectly adaptable to a wide range of commercial vehicle tasks that have typically been the domain of diesel-powered engines.

"Through MEVCO, the mining industry will now be able to access cutting-edge technology, which delivers top performance and total cost of ownership prospects, all with sustainability at the forefront.

"This deal is a significant step forward in Australia and shows just what is possible when it comes to electrifying the world's fleets."

For further details on MEVCO, visit www.mevco.com, with information on SEA Electric, visit www.sea-electric.com/en_au.

For technical option specs of the Hilux variant, please see: https://www.mevco.com/_files/ugd/a48edd_f04ab24aa91546679bcf70320d8bbcb2.pdf

About SEA Electric

SEA Electric is an Australian company with a global reach specializing in the assembly and 100% electrification of commercial vehicles worldwide. Dealing directly with vehicle users and working alongside automotive OEM's, SEA Electric supplies and licences patented technology.

SEA Electric was founded in 2012. After four years of product development and testing, SEA Electric launched its commercial operations in early 2017, triggered by the reduction in battery kWh pricing, allowing for commercial feasibility in offering electric drivetrains to the global market.

About MEVCO

MEVCO is a systems integrator specialising in Battery Electric Light Commercial Vehicles and all associated infrastructure. Their end-to-end service reduces the risk and accelerates the transition to electric mining fleets.

