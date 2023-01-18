The Tucson Gallery is Now Open in Tucson's Proper Shops Downtown

The Tucson Gallery Art Featuring Local Artists Famous Local Artists Before Opening of The Tucson Gallery the Tucson Gallery at The Proper Shops, an Indoor Shopping Experience

TUCSON, AZ, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tucson Gallery is excited to announce the opening of its new location at the newly opened, Proper Shops. Perfectly situated in the up and coming, vibrant shopping and dining destination in the heart of Downtown Tucson AZ.

Featuring a curated selection of fine art and unique handmade pieces from local artists, The Proper Shops offers something for every taste and budget. From paintings and sculptures to jewelry and pottery, the indoor market showcases the talent and creativity of the Tucson community.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Proper Shops Downtown community and to be able to share the work of our talented local artists with a wider audience," said gallery owner, Tony Ray Baker. "We are so excited to welcome visitors and show them all that Tucson has to offer."

Tony Ray is a seasoned real estate agent with RE/MAX Select. He has two other partners in the Tucson Gallery. Darren Jones, also a top producing REALTOR® with RE/MAX Select, and Tom Heath, one of Nova Financials’ top, local, loan officers. The partners opened the art gallery to help local artists make more money while making art more affordable to the Tucson community. "This new business model is definitely exciting" said Darren Jones, "we can't wait to look back in one year and see what happened."

In addition to its beautiful artwork, The Tucson Gallery also offers a variety of educational and community events, including artist talks, workshops, and exhibitions. "We are so enthusiastic about the upcoming events," said Tom Heath. "Mural fans will get to hang out with great mural artists like Joe Pagac, Ignacio Garcia and Jessica Gonzales."

The Tucson Gallery is located at 300 E Congress Tucson AZ, 85701 in the Proper Shops Downtown, and will be open four days a week. For more information, visit www.thetucsongallery.com or follow The Tucson Gallery on social media. For "Meet the Artist Events", sign up to be invited at the site, using the form on the "tours and events" page, or visit the art gallery in person. Local artists who wish to apply, use the form on the contact page