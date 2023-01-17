CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Smuggling of Persons at the Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

“Smuggling of persons is a nationwide issue and it is our duty to bring those people wanted for these offenses in, to face their day in court,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On January 14, 2023, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered 23-year-old Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a U.S. citizen, as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured her after discovering she was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed her identity along with an active arrest warrant from Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office in Sarita, Texas. Espinoza faces nine counts of smuggling of persons, which is generally a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Espinoza and transported her to the county jail. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

