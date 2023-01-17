CBP Officers Seize Over $7.5 Million in Marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana that totaled over $7,500,000 in street value.

“World Trade Bridge officers have maintained a robust enforcement posture and seized this significant marijuana load in the cargo environment,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to advancing CBP’s priority border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Bundles containing 3,373 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2004 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of cotton candy for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 3,373.51 pounds of alleged marijuana within the commodity.

The narcotics had a street value of $7,546,946.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

