Holistic-Healing Company Well-Being Reality Launches Practice in the U.S

Dr. Raymond Venter, founder of Well-Being Reality has announced the expansion of its holistic-healing practice to the U.S.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-Being Reality, a holistic-healing center founded and run by Dr. Raymond Venter that has previously operated in Dubai and South Africa, has expanded its practice to the United States. The company seeks to aid in developing more drug-free healing protocols and equipment to enhance the abilities of holistic-healing practitioners within the US.
Well-Being Reality approaches healing severe health problems holistically. “These treatments are meant to work in conjunction with what patients are already doing,” says the company’s founder, Dr. Raymond Venter.
Dr. Venter catalyzed Well-Being Reality’s methodology when saving his discharged patient with oxygen and painkillers. Diagnosed with stage four cancer, Dr. Venter researched and developed a new approach that treated his father’s cancer, allowing him to heal completely. “At a time of adversity, one manages to find a solution beyond expectations.” holds Dr. Venter, “The technology is called Bio-Resonance Focused Ultrasound, and it saved my father from life-threatening cancer.”
“The machine is an ultrasound that we believe can help us change the world’s dependency on drugs,” claims Dr. Raymond Venter, “with it, we have already successfully treated over 3500 people, who now live completely different lives.”
Seeking to enhance lives through accessible and affordable treatment, Well-Being Reality intends the expansion to facilitate its natural and drug-free treatments, aiding those suffering from critical health problems. Another technology the company brings to the US is called Dermis-Jet, which aids those with nutritional deficiencies and is more efficient than intravenous methods. Additionally, the company has a holistic treatment protocol for those with complications like ADHD, spine realignment, and issues with sleep.
Dr. Raymond Venter is a board-certified Natural Medicine Doctor who was certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners and has practiced since 1997. He graduated with a double Ph.D. in Natural Medicine and a BSC in Holistic Science. As the founder and CEO of Well-Being Reality, he has pioneered a companion healing program that uses Bioresonance Ultrasound Healing Therapy to treat different types of cancers at different stages.
