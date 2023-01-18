GetSetUp Appoints Veteran Startup Leader Maria Thomas as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer
In this newly-created role, Maria will be responsible for GetSetUp’s long-term business strategy and for managing its content development, marketing and day-to-day operations. She has more than 25 years of product, marketing, e-commerce and digital media experience, including leadership roles at Amazon, NPR and Etsy.
“Maria is a real pro with an impressive track record of scaling startups and building iconic brands, said co-founder and CEO Neil Dsouza. “We’re thrilled to add Maria’s incredible skill set to the team and look forward to leveraging the full breadth of her experience, especially in healthcare and media, to broaden GetSetUp’s reach and impact.”
“I’ve been impressed with the fresh entrepreneurial energy GetSetUp's founders are bringing to this enormous market opportunity, building products and services specifically for older adults and marketing them through a variety of enterprise channels,” Maria said. “I am eager to work with the team and create a lasting company that serves this vital and growing community.”
Across the span of her career, Maria has helped early-stage businesses lay solid foundations, scale operations and craft profitable business models. She was a product leader at Amazon in its early years and then served as NPR’s senior vice president and general manager of Digital Media, where she championed the organization’s audience-first approach and executed a highly successful digital transformation, creating new products for more diverse audiences and generating new revenue streams. As Etsy’s first non-founder chief executive officer, Maria led the company through a critical period of extraordinary growth, from a small startup to an iconic global brand and e-commerce platform serving millions of creative entrepreneurs and customers worldwide and generating hundreds of millions in gross merchandise sales.
More recently, Maria turned her attention to the unmet needs of the large and rapidly growing older adult population and immersed herself in learning about the impact of social determinants of health on longevity. As an entrepreneur-in-residence with Redesign Health, she developed the startup studio’s thesis around the aging market and helped launch DUOS, a company assisting older adults with a range of tasks that make their lives easier. Maria is also an advisor to Magnify Ventures and a mentor to the Techstars Future of Longevity accelerator program.
An increasing number of government agencies, health plans, companies and investors are recognizing the importance of helping older Americans stay active, feel connected and improve their digital literacy so that they can live, work and age well, and GetSetUp is at the forefront of this movement.
About GetSetUp
GetSetUp is a fast-growing online community of older adults who want to learn, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. Since its founding, the company has grown to more than four and a half million users around the world. GetSetUp partners with entities such as state and local government agencies, health providers and community organizations to offer live programming taught by peers who are experts in their field, social hours hosted by community members and special events with speakers who directly address areas of interest to older adults. Classes are taught in English, Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin by older adults on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform where participants can connect during and in between classes. The company’s investors are specialists in the education and AgeTech sectors, including Primetime Partners, ReThink Education and Cowboy Ventures.
