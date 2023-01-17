Submit Release
Water Line Repair Planned for Tomorrow on Cameron Street (Route 230) in Harrisburg

01/17/2023

​Westbound lane restriction from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised westbound Cameron Street (Route 230) will be restricted to a single lane tomorrow so a contractor can make water line repairs about midway between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard.


Weather permitting, the left lane of westbound Cameron Street will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18. The right lane will remain open. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.


Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.


511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.


Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.


Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018 

###


