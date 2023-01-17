Water Line Repair Planned for Tomorrow on Cameron Street (Route 230) in Harrisburg

01/17/2023

​Westbound lane restriction from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised westbound Cameron Street (Route 230) will be restricted to a single lane tomorrow so a contractor can make water line repairs about midway between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard.







Weather permitting, the left lane of westbound Cameron Street will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18. The right lane will remain open. Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



