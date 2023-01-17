Crack Sealing Project Continues This Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue this week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.



Lycoming County

On Wednesday, January 18 through Saturday, January 21, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing crack sealing on Interstate 180 in both directions between mile marker 10 (Muncy exit) and mile marker 16 (Pennsdale / Route 220 exit). Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.



Tioga County

On Thursday, January 19 through Saturday, January 21, the contractor will be crack sealing on Route 15 in both directions between the Liberty and Sebring exits and between the Canoe Camp exit and the New York state line. Work will be performed during the daytime hours.



Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Kriger Construction, is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

