Border Patrol Assists Local Ranchers with Horse Rescues

SAN DIEGO – Yesterday, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents responded to rising flood waters in San Ysidro and helped rescue horses.

On Sunday January 16th, at approximately 12:30 p.m., local ranchers contacted San Diego Sector for assistance to rescue their horses from rising flood waters near the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. The Imperial Beach Horse Patrol Unit immediately responded to the area and worked with the local community throughout the day to evacuate horses to safety.

A total of 27 horses were rescued by the Horse Patrol Unit. Twenty-one of the horses were transported to the Imperial Beach Border Patrol stables and the remaining six were transported to nearby ranches out of the flood zone.

“We love horses, and we love our community,” said Special Operations Supervisor Mauro Lopez who oversees the Horse Patrol Unit. “They both needed help and we had the skills and equipment to do so, so we got our team together and headed to the area.”

Border Patrol has a long history of assisting the community during floods and fires. In September of 2022, San Diego Sector Border Patrol deployed field agents and the Horse Patrol Unit to Potrero, California to assist with the evacuation of people and livestock that were stranded by the Border 32 Fire.

“San Diego Sector Border Patrol maintains strong relationships with our local partners and when emergencies hit, we are ready to help,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “I’m glad we were able to assist our neighbors with getting their horses to safety from the flood area.”