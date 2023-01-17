Dave Kerner approved by Governor DeSantis and the Cabinet as Executive Director of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

January 17, 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Dave Kerner was officially appointed by Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle (FLHSMV). Director Kerner has been serving as Interim Executive Director since January 6, 2023, when he was nominated by the Governor for today’s full vote by the Cabinet. The Governor and Cabinet unanimously approved his nomination, and Director Kerner serves as Florida’s 11th Executive Director of FLHSMV.

FLHSMV, which was founded in 1969, is principally responsible for the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the oversight and issuance of Florida driver licenses, motor vehicle registrations and license plates. The Executive Director serves on behalf of the Governor and Cabinet as the operational administrator of the Department which consists of nearly 2,000 sworn State Troopers and approximately 4,500 dedicated employees throughout all 67 Florida counties.

“I am honored and deeply thankful to Governor DeSantis for the nomination and to the Florida Cabinet for the vote of approval,” Director Kerner said. “The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are an important component to the public safety and order of our state. I am humbled to join Florida’s Finest as we aim to make Floridians even safer.

“Having the opportunity to amplify Governor DeSantis’s public safety vision is a mission of a lifetime, and it is one we will not fail at.”

Kerner is a former law enforcement officer, special prosecutor, and policymaker. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and criminology from the University of Florida, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida College of Law. He is a Palm Beach County native and comes from a family of law enforcement and public service.

For more information on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the Florida Highway Patrol, visit FLHSMV.gov.

