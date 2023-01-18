WBE Canada Announces New Board of Directors Appointments for 2023
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is pleased to announce the 2023 Board Directors:
- Madeleine Baker - Board Chair Chair, Executive Committee Director | Products and Services, TELUS
- Michael Pacholok - Board Vice-Chair, Vice-Chair, Business Development Committee | Deputy City Clerk, City of Toronto
- Andy Thompson - Board Treasurer | VP, Network Infrastructure Transformation, Nokia
- Laura Didyk - Board Secretary | VP, Client Diversity, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)
- Celso Afonseca - Manager, Account Services & Program Ops / SD Lead, Staples Promotional Products
- Christine Canning - Business Development Committee Chair | Managing Director, Supplier Relationship Management, BMO
- Daelan Burgess - Assistant Director of Global Supplier Recovery, General Motors LLC
- Dora Silva-Bolanos - Senior Manager, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability, Accenture
- Janice Tee - Senior Manager, Global Human Resources and Talent Management, Magna
- Jen McAvoy - Certification Committee Chair | VP, Client Engagement, Cotton Candy
- Jennifer Cooke - Corporate Lead / Women in Trade, Export Development Canada (EDC)
- Martin Grenier - Nomination Committee Chair | Vice President, Procurement, Cogeco
- Megan Quintin - Senior Director, Global Procurement, RBC
- Michael Bourne Senior Manager, Procurement Business Operations, Policies, Controls, Supplier Diversity and Ombudsman, IBM
- Shannon Walker, Supplier Advisory Committee Vice Chair | President, WhistleBlower Security Inc | WBE Representative
- Stephanie Khurana, Supplier Advisory Committee Chair | President, Netchem | WBE Representative
Joining our continuing and renewing Board Members are two new Directors - Dora Silva-Bolanos is returning to the Board and Shannon Walker is joining the Board as the newly elected Vice-Chair of the Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC).
Dora Silva-Bolanos, Senior Manager, Global Supplier Inclusion & Sustainability at Accenture is responsible for leading and promoting Accenture’s well-established efforts to maximize procurement opportunities with diverse businesses as suppliers and subcontractors within Canada and the US. She is also responsible for growing Accenture’s Mentoring Program of diverse suppliers (The Diverse Supplier Development Program - DSDP) globally. The Diverse Supplier Development Program (DSDP) currently operates in four geographies (US, Canada, UKI & South Africa).
Shannon Walker is President, Whistleblower Security Inc. and the 2023 Vice Chair of the Supplier Advisory Committee (SAC). Whistleblower Security Inc. (WBS) is an ethics hotline and risk management company that assists organizations in detecting and deterring fraud while ensuring engagement with employees and working to improve corporate cultures. Shannon’s specialties include Ethics Reporting, WhistleBlower Policy & Code of Conduct Development, Compliance, Risk Mitigation, Communications, Strategy Development, Business Development, WhistleBlower Global Regulatory Environment, and GRC.
“WBE Canada’s strength comes from the diversity of our teams, thought leadership, and perspective. During 2023, we are committed to continuing to build on our phenomenal foundation and bring to life our 2023-2027 strategic plan. We are proud to play such a proactive role in enabling and advocating for more women-owned businesses as supplier diversity in Canada evolves and corporate and government organizations continue to embed diversity, equity and inclusion, and social sustainability into their procurement processes. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Dora Silva-Bolanos and Shannon Walker; both strong advocates for supplier diversity and WBE Canada, to our Board of Directors and I look forward to leveraging their expertise and experience as we work together in the upcoming years,” said Madeleine Baker, Chair of WBE Canada’s Board of Directors.
“I am thrilled to announce our 2023 Board leaders. WBE Canada’s strength lies in its people. The Board Directors work diligently to ensure that WBE Canada continually upholds the strategic direction and important work that are integral to the success of all our stakeholders,” said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada. “I want to express my gratitude to the incoming Board Directors for their commitment and support. WBE Canada set ambitious goals for the upcoming 5 years and our Board will play a crucial role in ensuring not only that we continue supporting the success of Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) but also that we continue driving awareness and adoption of supplier diversity strategies in supply chains across Canada and globally.”
The WBE Canada Board is instrumental in charting the strategic direction of WBE Canada with most members actively involved in Board committees including: Executive Committee, Certification Committee, Business Development Committee, Nomination Committee and Supplier Advisory Committee.
ABOUT WBE CANADA
Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is a Canadian non-profit organization working closely with corporations and government organizations advocating for inclusion of Canadian Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in supply chains across Canada and abroad. To ensure diversity in supply chains WBE Canada works closely with its Corporate and Government members to provide necessary training and support to help establish and develop supplier diversity initiatives. Explore our Corporate/Government Membership.
