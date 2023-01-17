CARE Court Plan for Mentally Ill to Roll Out in L.A. Ahead of Other CA. Counties

The implementation of a statewide program to assist people suffering from severe mental illness will be accelerated in one California county, officials announced Friday. The program, called CARE Court, was on track to roll out in seven counties in 2023: San Diego, San Francisco, Glenn, Tuolumne, Stanislaus, Orange and Riverside. Los Angeles, the state’s most populous county, will join them, but implement the program a year ahead of schedule. The initial timeline required rollout by 2024.