INVZBL and Envelo Partner to Provide Indoor Air Quality Monitoring and Workflow Management Service for Schools

INVZBL-Envelo's software helps monitor and manage building health using a network of air and surface monitors

Software-as-a-Service “INVZBL-Envelo” will make it easier to monitor and manage air purification amidst growing concerns around airborne illness in schools

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVZBL, a protection technology company with industry-leading Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions, and Envelo, a smart tech, SaaS solution provider, today announced a partnership and product offering designed to help schools monitor, manage, and message the health of their classrooms. INVZBL-Envelo is an IAQ monitoring solution that is pulling the curtain back on the air quality in classrooms and buildings across America. The solution is already in place in schools and offices in London and throughout the UK.

Growing concerns around COVID resurgence and other respiratory and airborne illnesses have school districts racing to take advantage of the remaining state, local, federal funds, and grant monies set-aside specifically to keep indoor air healthy. With this goal in mind, INVZBL-Envelo allows facility managers and building owners to leverage dashboard views for site- or campus-wide IAQ monitoring as well as drill-down to view measurements at the individual room level. Workflows, messaging, and real-time notifications can be addressed quickly by building and maintenance staff while the public-facing Healthy Space ratings (the Envelo Rating) provide end-user confidence and reassurance that the air they’re breathing is safe.

According to the EPA, Americans spend more than 90% of their time indoors. “We believe that knowing the quality of the air you breathe is just as important as knowing whether there’s a fire in the building, or a tornado in the area. Our children are our country’s greatest asset, and that’s why we’re focusing on our schools first,” says Chuck Morrison, INVZBL CEO and Founder. “We are delighted to be working with INVZBL to bring the benefits of healthier classrooms to more schools. Improving the environment and then demonstrating that health and wellbeing is taken care of brings greater confidence to students, teachers and parents,” says Ralph Izod, Managing Director at Envelo.

Through this new partnership and product offering, taking action to conserve energy while improving the health and wellbeing of buildings and their occupants has never been easier. INVZBL-Envelo is IoT-capable and works with mitigation equipment such as INVZBL’s N-Air or Air Base One UV-C air purifiers to maximize filtration / ventilation and supplement the HVAC systems.

More information about INVZBL-Envelo and a free trial are available at: https://invzbl.com/envelo

About INVZBL-Envelo

INVZBL-Envelo is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that works with Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) sensors to provide real-time, 24x7 indoor air quality monitoring and management. INVZBL-Envelo’s smart technology improves spaces to boost health, reduce costs, and improve well-being for people and businesses.

About INVZBL

INVZBL is a hygienic technology company, revolutionizing the way we clean, protect, and care about our people, workplaces, and communities. With products designed in the United States, INVZBL’s industry-leading technology is available commercially to a range of organizations in the education, enterprise, government, healthcare and hospitality industries. INVZBL’s UV-C disinfecting cabinets and air-purifiers kill bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19 and SARS. To find out more, visit https://invzbl.com.

About Envelo

The Envelo mission was born over a year ago from a desire to do better. They recognize that looking after safety is no longer enough, and that people need to know their health and well-being is cared for too. Using a unique platform and cutting edge easily deployable technologies, they look after health and well-being, whilst reducing costs in a variety of work and education spaces, giving people the confidence to use them to the fullest. Learn more at https://envelo.solutions